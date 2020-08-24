Hunting-themed wedding cake mocked, ridiculed on Reddit: 'Over the top gross'

One bride and groom took creative liberties with their outdoorsy wedding cake, and it involved a hunting rifle and potentially insinuated death.

A photo taken of the unconventional cake was shared on Reddit under the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit.

BRIDE AND GROOM REQUEST WEDDING CAKE MODELED TO LOOK LIKE LIFE-SIZE DEER

The single-tier cake features a topper that shows a bride with a rifle in hand while she drags a fatigues-wearing groom. A deer, shell casings and foliage are situated nearby the scene along with the words, “The Hunt Is Over,” printed on the front of the cake.

“Immediately no. Immediately no,” the Reddit user who posted the image, kayli_thor, wrote on Wednesday.

The post received more than 3,700 upvotes and 209 comments as of Monday evening.

PEACOCK-THEMED WEDDING CAKE LEAVES BRIDE FURIOUS AFTER BAKER DROPS IT OFF: ‘LOPSIDED TURKEY WITH LEPROSY’

Most of the commenters in the thread did not see eye-to-eye with the humor that may have been used when the unidentified couple put in their order for a hunting-themed wedding cake. And more often than not, the commenters interpreted the cake design as the groom being dead.

“A trashy idea, but well executed,” the top commenter wrote. “Can't say it's a graceful wedding cake though.”

BIGGEST WEDDING FAILS OF 2019: THE HILARIOUS MOMENTS THESE COUPLES WOULD RATHER FORGET

“This could be funny if Cupid had a compound bow and both bride and groom were struck by Arrows of Love or somesuch, but this ‘bride murders groom’ thing is over the top gross,” another Reddit user shared.

Others who initially didn’t see malicious intent in the design also shared their thoughts, but some admitted they were swayed into an alternative interpretation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Oh man. I took this cake as more of a he was out hunting and she was dragging him out of the woods to their wedding. Like a ‘Haha, you're married now so no hobbies or fun anymore,’” one Reddit user wrote. “‘Bride murders groom’ is even worse. What is wrong with people.”

Fox News did not immediately hear back from the bakery that was noted in the watermark of the photo, Graceful Cake Creations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER