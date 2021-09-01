Short hair is trending for fall, according to this celebrity stylist

Short hair is in for fall 2021.

Media personalities and everyday women are walking into salons to request inches off their long locks, according to celebrity hairstylist Michelle Cleveland.

She’s noticed shorter hairstyles trending among her clientele at the Hair Addict Salon & Extension Bar, her New Jersey-based salon.

"Hair is like fashion, new seasons bring new trends, and this fall it's all about the chop," Cleveland told FOX News. "With extensions becoming more accessible to the everyday working girl, clients feel safer taking the plunge into a shorter haircut."

Cleveland added that extensions offer a "safety net" that provides clients "the comfort of knowing if the change isn't for them, they can go back to a longer look in a few hours."

There are multiple celebrity haircuts that have made waves on social media, including Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and Chrissy Teigen, but Cleveland is admiring a hair transformation from one of the Kardashians.

"One of my favorite celebrity ‘chops’ of the moment is Kourtney Kardashian's neckline bob haircut," Cleveland said.

Other celebrity haircuts she’s liked throughout time include Kaia Gerber and Emma Stone’s shoulder-length locks.

"There's something new and refreshing that happens internally when a girl cuts her hair and I'm all for it," Cleveland said.