Viral nail polish hack shows how you can get a quick and easy manicure

Nail art enthusiasts are showing the world that DIY French manicures can be done in a quick and easy way.

The delicate manicure style can be achieved with nail polish and a silicone sponge, according to a few videos on TikTok.

Sara Cady, a professional nail technician from Lincolnshire, England, is one of the many TikTok users who have gone viral for using the nail art hack.

THE NAIL POLISHES YOU NEED FOR FALL'S 5 HOTTEST TRENDS

She first demonstrated the hack in July with a video showing her already painted thumb nail getting a hot pink streak along its pointed tip. To achieve the look, Cady painted a few brush strokes of the bright pink polish onto a round silicone sponge and pressed it down at the edge of her stiletto-shaped nail. The end product revealed a clean French manicure.

Cady’s video has been viewed more than 12.5 million times on TikTok, but she’s not taking full credit for the ingenious idea.

"I saw the hack on my nail friend’s Instagram Yndaly Neimabis [Lee Beauty Studio] and she discovered it from one of the popular Russian nail art pages on Instagram," Cady, 28, told Fox News.

WOMAN WITH THE LONGEST FINGERNAILS CUTS THEM FOR FIRST TIME SINCE THE 90S

She went on, "I never expected my videos to go viral. It feels surreal. I remember seeing the numbers rolling and being in total shock. I love helping others in the nail industry and that’s always been my goal when posting tutorials, so to know I’ve reached over 12 million people blows my mind."

Neimabis did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Though, she did share a video of herself using the same nail hack to create a coral, glow in the dark French manicure last month.

WHAT ARE SO-CALLED COVID NAILS?

Other TikTok users have tested the hack with different silicone sponges and nail shapes, including Amina Oui.

She shared a video of herself "trying the silicon French manicure trend on Friday, Aug. 13, and the video has already amassed 9.8 million views.

Instead of using a spherical silicone sponge, Amina opted for a flat tear-shaped sponge that’s commonly used to apply makeup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to her video, the hack "kinda worked." One commenter under her video disagreed and wrote that they thought her French manicure came out "perfect."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

French manicures are trending on TikTok. The nail style’s dedicated hashtag has hundreds of videos linked to it, which have reached 37 million views combined.