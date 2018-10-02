This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
An X-Ray that shows Elvis Presley’s broken pinky on his left hand that he sustained after reportedly practicing karate is heading to auction next month.
Claudia Schiffer recently gave a tour of her haunted Tudor mansion in England to Architectural Digest.
Chrissy Teigen is getting incredibly candid about another difficult topic - drinking too much.
Dolce & Gabbana caused a stir with the announcement of their new clothing line of hijabs, abayas and head coverings.
Charlie Sheen was revealed to be the owner of Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring, along with an original copy of the sale document.
The U.S. government is using a popular slogan from HBO's "Game of Thrones" to prepare Americans for winter weather.
Actress Zelda Williams isn’t worried about being compared to her famous father, late comedian/actor Robin Williams.
ESPN has recently been plagued with on-air layoffs, but the network is attempting to bounce back with Sage Steele returning to her roots on “SportsCenter” in Bristol, Connecticut.
John Mellencamp may be best recognized as a singer/songwriter, but he may also be a love guru.