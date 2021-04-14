'Short shorts' for men gets applauded on social media as the trend makes a comeback

Social media users have taken notice that hemlines on men’s shorts are getting shorter, and many are supportive of this shifting trend.

Big-name celebrities like "This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appear to be the catalysts that have gotten people to talk about short shorts for men after photos of them wearing the high-cut activewear circulated online earlier this week.

Ventimiglia, 43, was photographed wearing black shorts while he walked through a parking lot in West Hollywood. Meanwhile, Johnson, 48, shared a photo of himself wearing barley there navy blue shorts while he hit the gym on Instagram.

Both stars prompted Men’s Health magazine to write an article that predicts short shorts for men will gain popularity this summer, especially among fitness enthusiasts.

Director of the Avant-Guide Institute, Daniel Levine, told Fox News that shorter shorts for men have been trending for 2021, according to global consumer trend research conducted by the firm.

"Micro shorts have been trending on Twitter for the past few months. It's a celebrity driven trend," Levine wrote. "Teenie-tiny shorts are a sure way for gym rats to attract attention to their glutes. I guess when the Bitcoin goes up so does the length of shorts."

It’s not the first time short shorts have had a moment in men’s fashion, either. Inseams of men’s shorts have gone up and down throughout history. Athletic shorts were noticeably short between the 1940s and 1980s before trends shifted towards above- or at-the-knee shorts or longer.

Many Twitter users acknowledged this cyclical nature of fashion in posts that expressed support or disdain for men’s short shorts. Despite varying stances on the trend, most tweets looked at short shorts positively.

"The men are about to be in their WNBA jerseys, thigh shorts and gold/white gold chains," verified Twitter user and marketer Astasia Will wrote in a tweet she shared last Thursday. She also joked that the liberating shorts trend would lead to a "hot boy summer."

Similarly, Australian singer Holiday Sidewinder tweeted her approval for on Tuesday.

"No shame in admitting that short shorts on men pull my heart strings," Sidewinder wrote.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users have voice their dislike of overly short shorts on men, including Eater’s Senior Social Media Manager Adam Moussa.

"Cancel me for this idc but your thighs will look better if they’ve got a little more fabric to strain against," Moussa wrote in a retweet of Ventimiglia’s viral shorts. "This is a pro-5-inch account."

The grand majority of active wear retailers still carry a bulk of shorts with longer inseams that are around 10 inches in length.

Some of the shortest shorts that are being sold at Under Armour and Nike are between two and seven inches while Lululemon Athletica’s shortest shorts are between four and five inches and Champion’s shortest shorts are between five and seven inches.