Rihanna's lingerie leggings makes social media debate butt-baring designs: 'Big NO'

Product descriptions are meant to be read.

But, this informative piece of text hasn’t helped Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line from minimizing confusion about a cheeky pair of leggings the brand offers. A TikTok user recently questioned the caboose-showing design the celebrity-backed brand used in its Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging, according to Metro – a British newspaper.

The now deleted TikTok video featured user @FatherMarge, who shared a screenshot of the purple lavender leggings, which has a triangle cutout and crisscrossing corset strings to hold it together.

RIHANNA'S LINGERIE COMPANY SAVAGE X FENTY ACCUSED OF DECEPTIVE MARKETING

Marge mistakenly named Kate Hudson’s Fabletics active wear brand as the company that’s offering the "crotchless legging." It’s not clear how the mix-up came about, but Savage X Fenty and Fabletics are both under TeshStyle Fashion Group, an online membership fashion retailer.

In the video, Marge asked for an explanation on the leggings’ design. "Things are getting a little bit crazy," she concluded.

Representatives at Savage X Fenty and TechStyle Fashion Group did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, the product description on the lingerie website describes the legging as being "sheer" and being a fit for a "cozy night in." There is at least one model who is shown wearing the legging outside, but the product description does not indicate it as a suitable garment for workouts or everyday wear.

'NUDE' GYM SHORT TREND IS MAKING SOCIAL MEDIA DO A DOUBLE-TAKE

Before Marge deleted her TikTok video and set her account to private, the clip had gone viral with more than 3.3 views, Metro reports.

Marge’s video not only shined a light on Savage X Fenty’s latest offering, but it spilled over on other social media platforms where people have shared their thoughts on cutout leggings.

"I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh," one Twitter user wrote Monday morning. "One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch."

"Ummmm... Well, for me - I really don't want this to be my view at the gym, if I'm on a treadmill and the girl on the step machine in front of me, is wearing one of these," another Twitter user shared Monday afternoon. "Yeah, again. A big NO."

'SHORT SHORTS' FOR MEN GETS APPLAUDED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AS THE TREND MAKES A COMEBACK

Over on Facebook, a commenter wrote that they think cutouts in clothes for men wouldn’t be accepted in society.

"Can you imagine if guys wore clothes that revealed their treasures," the Facebook user shared. "I wonder how they would be treated and how they would expect to be treated."

Some commenters on TikTok were a bit more supportive of the Savage X Fenty cutout design before Marge’s video went down, according to Metro.

"It’s a vent. It’s called fashion sweeties," one TikToker reportedly wrote. "Look it up."

"No way," another shared. "I need that."

This isn't the first time Savage X Fenty has offered a legging with a prominent cutout. As a lingerie line, the brand has an assortment of intimate apparel items that show skin.

For the Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging, 40 customers have reviewed the near $50 legging, and it has earned an average rating of 4 out 5 stars so far.

Moreover, the lingerie industry has utilized butt-revealing designs that resemble chaps for several decades.