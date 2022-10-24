Shocking video shows Florida beach storm throwing umbrellas into the air

Just weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, some beach goers got quite the surprise during a day by the water.

Talk about a beach day gone wrong!

A video recently released shows a sandstorm occurring at the Plunge Beach Resort in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida.

HURRICANE IAN HERO: MARYLAND FIREFIGHTER USES HIS HAM RADIO TO SEND RESCUERS TO FLORIDA'S SANIBEL ISLAND

The woman taking the video revealed sand swirling dramatically in the air as a storm appeared on the horizon.

Beach goers can be seen packing up their belongings as the sandstorm sweeps beach umbrellas in the air.

CENTRAL US FACES HEAVY RAIN, SEVERE WEATHER AS STORM SYSTEM MOVES IN

"Woah, look at it spin!" said a woman who can be heard in the video.

The beach umbrellas then go flying into the air and land in a different area of the beach.

THE MILLION-DOLLAR FORD MUSTANG: MUSCLE CAR RAISES A FORTUNE FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

"They better take these down!" a woman shouts.

The most shocking part of the video is that the beach goers shown didn't seem to move much at all because of the storm.

They simply watched the sandstorm take place very close to them and in front of them — and only toward the end of the video (shown at the top of this article) did they seem to run to safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The small sandstorm quickly left the area.

While there were no reports of injuries or major damage, even small waterspouts and tornadoes such as the one shown here may be dangerous, according to Fox Weather.

This past August, a South Carolina woman was killed when a beach umbrella struck her after a strong sea breeze picked it up and blew it into the air. The woman was impaled in the chest — and succumbed to her injuries.