The million-dollar Ford Mustang: Muscle car raises a fortune for hurricane relief

It's a car so nice, it was sold for big bucks twice.

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition raised $1,000,938.00 for charity at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston, despite having a sticker price of just $112,385.

The limited-edition Brittany Blue coupe was donated to the event by philanthropist George Shinn, with all proceeds from the sale earmarked for Florida Disaster Fund and Samaritan’s Purse organizations for efforts helping victims of Hurricane Ian.

The car was first sold to collector Mike Patterson for $400,000, but he immediately donated it back to the event, and it was resold for $300,000.

Additional donations were then made by Shinn, his friend Kathie Lee Gifford, NASCAR team owner rick Hendrick and others, including those that contributed $6,938 to a hat passed around, that brought the total haul to over $1 million.

Shinn, who previously owned the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, told Fox News Digital prior to the auction that his first-hand experience with hurricanes inspired him to make the donation.

"I’ve been through these storms and it is horrific," he said. "I have a house in Stuart, Florida, and was in New Orleans when Katrina hit and we had to relocate the team to Oklahoma City. "I know what people are going through."

The Mustang wasn't the only muscle car sold for a good cause.

Michelle Mauzy, wife of the late philanthropist Greg Mauzy, also sent the last 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS Callaway/Hendrick Edition that was built to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports across the block to raise money for Operation Homefront, which supports military families.

"We are incredibly grateful to both Michelle Mauzy for her significant personal donation and our friends at Barrett-Jackson for their long-standing support of our important work," Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront said at the event.

"They clearly share our unwavering commitment to helping our military families in their time of need for all they have done and continue to do for all of us in our nation’s time of need."