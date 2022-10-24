Expand / Collapse search
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in

Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes could impact Southern Plains to Tennessee Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A storm system moving into the central U.S. will bring many impacts, including heavy rain, severe weather, snow and strong winds.   

Temperatures ahead of this system will be warmer than average as colder air pours in behind the front.   

The risk of hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes could impact the Southern Plains and then into the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley Tuesday.   

HURRICANE ROSLYN MAKES LANDFALL IN MEXICO 

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 24.

The national forecast for Monday, Oct. 24. (Fox News)

The central U.S. is expected to face severe weather Monday.

The central U.S. is expected to face severe weather Monday. (Fox News)

Expected snowfall totals through Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Expected snowfall totals through Tuesday, Oct. 25. (Fox News)

Active weather will continue for the Northwest, with several areas of low pressure moving in over the next few days. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."