Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in

A storm system moving into the central U.S. will bring many impacts, including heavy rain, severe weather, snow and strong winds.

Temperatures ahead of this system will be warmer than average as colder air pours in behind the front.

The risk of hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes could impact the Southern Plains and then into the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley Tuesday.

Active weather will continue for the Northwest, with several areas of low pressure moving in over the next few days.