Senior dog in Maine available for adoption loves naps, treats and belly rubs

Marley, a senior dog in Maine, is looking for a loving home.

Marley has been a resident at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP) longer than any other canine, according to the shelter.

"Sweet, loving, mellow Marley is looking for a new home, where she can laze and lounge to her heart's content," the shelter told Fox News Digital.

The 11-year-old mixed-breed pup is "the queen of receiving belly rubs" and is "62 pounds of pure love," it added.

Marley arrived at ARLGP in 2022 just before Thanksgiving as a local surrender when her family could no longer take care of her, according to the shelter.

She is now living in a foster home.

While Marley should be the only pet in her new home, "she loves all people, including kiddos," the shelter said.

Marley is an older dog, so she's not as active as a younger dog or puppy.

"She would like to spend her golden years eating lots of treats, getting a maximum amount of belly rubs per day and hanging out with her beloved humans," the shelter said.

"A walk a day and trips outside to use the bathroom will be all the exercise this girl is looking for," the shelter also said.

Apart from that, Marley's new owners can expect to find her "couch napping and sunshine snoozing."

While at ARLGP, Marley has participated in humane education classes with children, the shelter said, and has done very well.

This "simple girl" is looking to spend the rest of her days "with snuggles, lots of naps and mellow walks."

Anyone interested in adopting Marley or any of the other animals living at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland should visit its website at arlgp.org.

The shelter is located at 217 Landing Road in Westbrook, Maine.

Adoption hours are Thursday-Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

