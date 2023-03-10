Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Adoptable Pets
Published

Senior dog in Maine available for adoption loves naps, treats and belly rubs

Marley, a mixed-breed dog, is '62 pounds of pure love'

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Marley, a senior dog in Maine, is looking for a loving home.

Marley has been a resident at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland (ARLGP) longer than any other canine, according to the shelter.

"Sweet, loving, mellow Marley is looking for a new home, where she can laze and lounge to her heart's content," the shelter told Fox News Digital.

GOOD DEED: FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER RECEIVES 'LETTER OF COMMENDATION' FOR RESCUING A TRAPPED KITTEN

The 11-year-old mixed-breed pup is "the queen of receiving belly rubs" and is "62 pounds of pure love," it added.

Marley is good with kids and has participated in humane education classes, according to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. 

Marley is good with kids and has participated in humane education classes, according to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.  (Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland)

Marley arrived at ARLGP in 2022 just before Thanksgiving as a local surrender when her family could no longer take care of her, according to the shelter. 

She is now living in a foster home. 

While Marley should be the only pet in her new home, "she loves all people, including kiddos," the shelter said.

Marley is an older dog, so she's not as active as a younger dog or puppy.

UTAH DOG SEEKS LOVING HOME: GERMAN SHEPHERD MIX AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION CALLED 'LOYAL,' 'INTELLIGENT'

"She would like to spend her golden years eating lots of treats, getting a maximum amount of belly rubs per day and hanging out with her beloved humans," the shelter said. 

Marley is "62 pounds of pure love," the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said.

Marley is "62 pounds of pure love," the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said. (Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland)

"A walk a day and trips outside to use the bathroom will be all the exercise this girl is looking for," the shelter also said. 

Apart from that, Marley's new owners can expect to find her "couch napping and sunshine snoozing." 

While at ARLGP, Marley has participated in humane education classes with children, the shelter said, and has done very well. 

VAN GOGH, THE ONE-EARED DOG WHO 'PAINTS' TO END PET HOMELESSNESS, GETS $10K BID ON 'STARRY NIGHT' AT AUCTION

This "simple girl" is looking to spend the rest of her days "with snuggles, lots of naps and mellow walks."

Marley was dropped off at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland just before Thanksgiving last year. She is looking for her forever home.

Marley was dropped off at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland just before Thanksgiving last year. She is looking for her forever home. (Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland)

Anyone interested in adopting Marley or any of the other animals living at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland should visit its website at arlgp.org. 

The shelter is located at 217 Landing Road in Westbrook, Maine.

Adoption hours are Thursday-Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this article from Fox News Digital: 'Lady Godiva,' a Minnesota cat who survived outside for a decade, seeks new home

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.