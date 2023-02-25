Utah dog seeks loving home: German shepherd mix available for adoption called 'loyal,' 'intelligent'

Pharaoh, a seven-year-old German shepherd mix described as "intelligent," "devoted" and "loyal," is available for adoption in Kanab, Utah.

"He is a German shepherd mix and exhibits many of the standard traits of the breed," Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Originally from another shelter in Utah, Pharaoh currently lives at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, which is operated by the Best Friends Animal Society.

The sanctuary "is the healing home for up to 1,600 dogs, cats, birds, bunnies, horses, pigs and other animals," the group's website indicates.

Pharaoh is "people focused, wanting only to love and connect with his family," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

He will "ask to be with you 24/7, and will definitely bond with you as your best friend and companion."

Additionally, Pharaoh is "extremely intelligent" and knows "numerous commands."

"He wants to please his people and will do really well with a family that works with him daily to train him and give him things to do with that big brain," said the shelter.

The shelter also indicated that Pharaoh would be best suited as the only pet in the home.

"You'll love playing fetch with a dog who will bring the ball right back to your hand to throw again," the shelter added.

This "active and strong" dog "loves to walk, and would be happiest with a family that likes to walk outside a few miles every day," the shelter also said.

"Pharaoh will be an amazing dog for people who value him for who he is and what he offers," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

"While it may take Pharaoh a little bit to give you all of his love, once he does, it will be more than enough!"

Anyone interested in adopting Pharaoh or another animal living at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary should contact the organization on its website (bestfriends.org).

Tours are available of the "Dogtown" area of the sanctuary on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the website indicates.

