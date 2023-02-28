'Lady Godiva,' a Minnesota cat who survived outside for a decade, seeks new home

A senior cat in Minnesota with an impressive survival story will be available soon for adoption into a loving home.

Lady Godiva, a 10½-year-old tabby cat, was brought to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson, Minnesota, as a stray.

The kitty was in rough shape when she arrived at the shelter.

"[She was] matted with giant, healing sores on her back and a rotten-smelling mouth," Toni Mochinski, office manager at the shelter, told Fox News Digital.

UTAH DOG SEEKS LOVING HOME: GERMAN SHEPHERD MIX AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION CALLED 'LOYAL,' 'INTELLIGENT'

Much to the shelter's surprise, Lady Godiva was microchipped.

However, her chip was never registered, Mochinski said.

After finding out who purchased the microchip, the shelter learned Lady Godiva was originally part of a barn cat colony.

MISSING NEW YORK CAT ACTIVATES HER FAMILY'S RING DOORBELL: 'WE ALL JUST SCREAMED'

The shelter was also able to learn her age. The records said she was four months old when she was microchipped a decade ago.

The person who microchipped her as a kitten, however, did not want to take Lady Godiva back as a senior cat.

"The person who paid for the services was not willing to take on a senior cat with health issues that had lived her entire life outside, worried about large vet bills and litter box training," Mochinski explained.

Lady Godiva then became property of the shelter.

"She went to see our vet the day after she arrived," said Mochinski. "It’s believed the sores on her back were possibly burns of some sort, or an injury from … seeking shelter inside a car engine."

After the cat had "a good shave down" to remove matted fur, along with a bath and needed medications, Mochinski took Lady Godiva in as a foster.

Lady Godiva has had all of her rotted and infected teeth removed, which has turned her into "a brand new cat," said Mochinski.

"She is running the house like she owns the place," she added.

Lady Godiva's dental surgery has made her more interested in socializing with people and playing with toys, something she had not done previously, Mochinski said.



CAT QUIZ! HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT FELINES? TEST YOURSELF!

And despite her often grumpy appearance, Lady Godiva is actually quite the sweet girl, Mochinski said.

Lady Godiva will be available for adoption after a March 8 veterinary appointment.

Anyone interested in bringing Lady Godiva home should contact the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter on its website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The shelter's adoption hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this article from Fox News Digital: California dog nominated for 'best cuddler' award needs new home after her owner gave her up