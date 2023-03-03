Van Gogh, the one-eared dog who 'paints' to end pet homelessness, gets $10K bid on 'Starry Night' at auction

Van Gogh, the dog who paints to help end pet homelessness, is receiving some serious offers for his artwork – and it's all for a good cause.

In celebration of both his birthday and his namesake, Happily Furever After Rescue in Bethel, Connecticut, has set up the auction titled "Van Gogh Reimagined."

The auction features some of Vincent van Gogh's most famous works recreated by a furry, one-eared pup.

"Van Gogh views the world as a masterpiece and has decided to share his talent with the world," the rescue shared on the auction site.

The auction went live today, March 3, which is Van Gogh the pup's eighth birthday. It will stay open until March 30, which is Vincent van Gogh's 170th birthday.

The auction features recreations of "The Starry Night," "Self-Portrait," "Almond Blossoms" and "Sunflowers" to name a few.

The iconic painting, "The Starry Night," has already received a major bid of $10,000 from the brand Pedigree, Pedigree representative told Fox News Digital. The bid was also confirmed by Happily Furever After Rescue.

This bid makes Van Gogh's painting one of the most expensive pieces of art created by a dog, the representative claimed.

Van Gogh and Pedigree are working together to end pet homelessness, the representative shared.

"All funds raised during the online silent art auction will directly benefit Happily Furever After Rescue and help support our lifesaving work and mission," the rescue stated on its auction page.

"The funds will help support many of the medical cases that we take in," Jaclyn Gartner, founder and president of the foster-based Happily Furever After Rescue, told Fox News Digital.

After being used as a "bait dog" in a dog fighting circuit and losing his ear, Van Gogh was taken in by Happily Furever After Rescue.

The pittie was having a hard time getting adopted, so Gartner came up with the idea to put on an art show featuring the work of the furry, one-eared artist.

Gartner placed a canvas with different paint colors into a plastic zip bag. The outside of the bag is usually coated in peanut butter, pumpkin purée or even ground-up liverwurst, she said.

When Van Gogh licks the treat-coated bag, he in turn smears the paint underneath to create a unique piece of art.

His paintings started to attract the attention from various news outlets and people all over the world.

Van Gogh captured the heart of rescuer Jessica Starowitz and she has been caring for him since Nov. 9.

Van Gogh's work is now raising funds for his former foster organization in hopes to help other dogs find forever families.

If you'd like to bid on one of Van Gogh the dog's paintings, visit https://happilyfureverafter.betterworld.org/auctions/van-gogh-reimagined.