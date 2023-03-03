Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Van Gogh, the one-eared dog who 'paints' to end pet homelessness, gets $10K bid on 'Starry Night' at auction

Van Gogh's art auction is in celebration of his 8th birthday and funds will benefit Happily Furever After Rescue in Connecticut

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Kansas family's dog missing for 8 years is found 1K miles away in Idaho Video

Kansas family's dog missing for 8 years is found 1K miles away in Idaho

In a remarkable turn of events, a family dog, a beagle, has been reunited its family in Kansas after it went missing eight years ago. Here's the amazing story.

Van Gogh, the dog who paints to help end pet homelessness, is receiving some serious offers for his artwork – and it's all for a good cause.

In celebration of both his birthday and his namesake, Happily Furever After Rescue in Bethel, Connecticut, has set up the auction titled "Van Gogh Reimagined."

The auction features some of Vincent van Gogh's most famous works recreated by a furry, one-eared pup. 

VAN GOGH, A ONE-EARED DOG IN DESPERATE NEED OF A NEW HOME, 'PAINTS' HIS WAY TO ADOPTION

"Van Gogh views the world as a masterpiece and has decided to share his talent with the world," the rescue shared on the auction site.

Van Gogh poses in front of a gallery of his work arranged by Happily Furever After Rescue.

Van Gogh poses in front of a gallery of his work arranged by Happily Furever After Rescue. (Happily Furever After Rescue)

The auction went live today, March 3, which is Van Gogh the pup's eighth birthday. It will stay open until March 30, which is Vincent van Gogh's 170th birthday.

The auction features recreations of "The Starry Night," "Self-Portrait," "Almond Blossoms" and "Sunflowers" to name a few.

The iconic painting, "The Starry Night," has already received a major bid of $10,000 from the brand Pedigree, Pedigree representative told Fox News Digital. The bid was also confirmed by Happily Furever After Rescue.

‘The Starry Night’ has captured the attention of Pedigree with an opening bid of $10,000 — making this artwork one of the most expensive pieces of art created by a dog.

‘The Starry Night’ has captured the attention of Pedigree with an opening bid of $10,000 — making this artwork one of the most expensive pieces of art created by a dog. (Happily Furever After Rescue)

This bid makes Van Gogh's painting one of the most expensive pieces of art created by a dog, the representative claimed.

A DOG AND HIS SOLDIER: LIEUTENANT'S PRAYERS ANSWERED AFTER BELOVED PUP HE BONDED WITH OVERSEAS IS RESCUED

Van Gogh and Pedigree are working together to end pet homelessness, the representative shared.

"All funds raised during the online silent art auction will directly benefit Happily Furever After Rescue and help support our lifesaving work and mission," the rescue stated on its auction page.

  • van gogh one-eared dog
    Image 1 of 3

    Van Gogh has recreated the famous "Almond Blossoms" painting by Vincent Van Gogh, a series originally painted in 1888 and 1890. (Happily Furever After Rescue)

  • van gogh one-eared dog
    Image 2 of 3

    Van Gogh has taken on one of Vincent Van Gogh's most famous series — the "Self-Portrait." (Happily Furever After Rescue)

  • van gogh one-eared dog
    Image 3 of 3

    Van Gogh the dog took his turn at painting, or rather licking, Vincent van Gogh's iconic "Sunflowers." (Happily Furever After Rescue)

"The funds will help support many of the medical cases that we take in," Jaclyn Gartner, founder and president of the foster-based Happily Furever After Rescue, told Fox News Digital.

After being used as a "bait dog" in a dog fighting circuit and losing his ear, Van Gogh was taken in by Happily Furever After Rescue.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, DEC. 23, 1888, DUTCH IMPRESSIONIST VINCENT VAN GOGH CUTS OFF HIS EAR

The pittie was having a hard time getting adopted, so Gartner came up with the idea to put on an art show featuring the work of the furry, one-eared artist.

Gartner placed a canvas with different paint colors into a plastic zip bag. The outside of the bag is usually coated in peanut butter, pumpkin purée or even ground-up liverwurst, she said.

When Van Gogh licks the treat-coated bag, he in turn smears the paint underneath to create a unique piece of art.

Van Gogh paints original pieces as well with a technique that consists of licking his favorite treat off of a Ziploc bag containing a canvas and drops of paint.

Van Gogh paints original pieces as well with a technique that consists of licking his favorite treat off of a Ziploc bag containing a canvas and drops of paint. (Happily Furever After Rescue)

His paintings started to attract the attention from various news outlets and people all over the world.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Van Gogh captured the heart of rescuer Jessica Starowitz and she has been caring for him since Nov. 9.

The auction, "Van Gogh Reimagined," will be open from March 3 until March 30.

The auction, "Van Gogh Reimagined," will be open from March 3 until March 30. (Happily Furever After Rescue)

Van Gogh's work is now raising funds for his former foster organization in hopes to help other dogs find forever families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you'd like to bid on one of Van Gogh the dog's paintings, visit https://happilyfureverafter.betterworld.org/auctions/van-gogh-reimagined.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 