Small self-improvement changes you can make to see a big difference in your health and happiness

Self-improvement starts with simple changes you can easily implement in your life.

Trying to make too many changes all at once is unlikely to be sustainable.

When it comes to self-improvement, a big part involves creating goals, and then figuring out how you are going to reach those goals.

While there are many different roads to success, there are also many broad changes that will make you feel healthier and happier — and help you reach the goals you have set for yourself.

Below are a list of things you can start implementing into your life today that will help with self-improvement.

Start your day without screen time Begin journaling Read a book for enjoyment and a book for self-improvement Create a vision board Exercise often Create a healthy routine Surround yourself with supportive people

1. Start your day without screen time

It can be really tempting to roll over and grab your phone as soon as you wake up, but there are far more productive ways to get your morning going.

Scrolling through your phone can make you stay in bed longer, and possibly begin the day with negativity. Instead, spend time meditating when you wake or writing in a journal.

If you know you're going to be tempted to reach for your device in the morning, set it far away from your bed.

This will also help you get up early if you set your alarm on your phone, since you'll have to physically get out of bed in order to turn off your alarm. By keeping your phone far away from your bed, you'll also be a lot less tempted to keep hitting the snooze button.

Try to limit screen time throughout the day for higher productivity. Specifically, keep screen time to a minimum in the hours leading up to when you're going to sleep. This will help you fall asleep faster and feel more refreshed in the morning.

2. Begin journaling

Journaling is an extremely healthy habit to add to your routine. No matter what time of day works for you — in the morning, before bed or in the middle of the day — it's a great habit to start.

Journaling can be any type of writing, even if you are just writing a recap of your day or your goals for the week.

3. Read a book for enjoyment and a book for self-improvement

When it comes to reading, switch between books in a genre you enjoy and a book for self-improvement.

Having a balance of books for enjoyment and books to help better yourself can make reading an overall more fun and educational hobby.

4. Create a vision board

A vision board is a great way to lay out your goals and see them come to life. It is also extremely customizable. You can create a vision board of short-term goals, long-term goals or a combination of each.

You can create your vision board digitally, using a software like Canva, or you can make one using a cork board, construction paper or poster board.

To make a vision board, find photos and phrases that are representative of the goals you have. Once you have all your pictures and quotes gathered, you can make a collage out of them. Put your vision board in a spot that you will see every day, so you'll be reminded of all the goals you have for yourself. Remember that you can always add to or create a new vision board when you have new goals.

5. Exercise often

Exercise is very important for self-improvement and overall health. A common misconception is that exercise has to be done at a gym. While this is one way to exercise, it's not the only way. There are other ways to get exercise if the gym is not for you.

If you love the outdoors, hiking, jogging and biking are great ways to get exercise in.

You can also try something like yoga at home or in person to get your body moving.

6. Create a healthy routine

Having some sort of routine can help with self-improvement. At the same time, it's important to know that life happens, and there will be days when your routine isn't perfect and that's okay.

Try to create simple habits, like waking up at the same time throughout the week, making your bed in the morning and taking time to journal to get a routine going.

7. Surround yourself with supportive people

Surrounding yourself with people who also want you to succeed is key. Surround yourself with people who encourage you, push you to be your best and don't bring you down.

Being surrounded by supportive people who bring out the best in you is essential to self-improvement.