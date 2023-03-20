10 fun things to do on a rainy day

Rainy days don’t have to be boring.

They can be used as a productive day to get the things done that you’ve been putting on the back burner.

On these days, you can be creative and think outside the box.

If you feel trapped on rainy days, here are some things that you can do to make the most of a day spent indoors.

1. Make a fort

Making a fort is such a fun activity to do with your young children. Putting together a fort is super easy because there is no right or wrong way to do it. Just get creative and design it however you wish.

If you want to add an extra touch to your fort, you can even add some twinkle lights to the inside.

While fort building is a great activity to do with kids, it can also be a different rainy-day date night idea with your significant other. You could set up a fort and watch a movie inside for a spin on a classic movie night.

2. Put together a scavenger hunt

Another fun rainy-day activity with kids setting up a scavenger hunt for them.

This doesn’t have to be anything complicated, but creating clues for them to follow will get their minds working and keep them busy while the rain is pouring.

At the end of the scavenger hunt, you could hide a new toy or maybe their favorite snack.

3. Clean around the house

While this does not fall into the "fun" category of activities, it's a productive way to spend your rainy day.

If cleaning the whole house feels daunting, set a timer for the length of time you want to clean. When the timer goes off, take a break from cleaning and then go back to it later.

By the end of the day, your house will be in tip-top shape, and you are sure to feel productive.

4. Have a spa day

Rainy days are perfect days to sit back and relax. What better way to relax than with a spa day. Paint your nails, put on a face mask and listen to some calming music or just the sound of the rain.

5. Make a vision board

Vision boards are a great way to be able to fully picture all of your goals and hold yourself accountable.

There are lots of different ways to make a vision board. You can cut out photos and phrases from magazines that describe a goal you want to achieve and make a collage.

You can also make your vision board digitally. If you make one digitally, you can either print it out or make it the wallpaper of your phone or your computer, so you always see the goals that you set for yourself.

6. Plan a trip

There’s no better day than a rainy one to plan a trip. When you are stuck inside, take the opportunity to plan out your next vacation where the days will (hopefully) be a lot more sunny.

7. Start investing/get your finances in order

If you have always wanted to get into investing, take a rainy day as an opportunity to look into it and make it happen.

Along those same lines, another productive thing you can do is get your finances in order.

Set up some financial goals on a spreadsheet, pay off any bills you have if you can or if you are looking to make a big purchase in the future, figure out what you will need to do to save enough money.

8. Have a photo shoot

Photo shoots can be so much fun — and the best part is that all you really need is a cell phone.

If you want to go the extra mile and pick up some accessories for your photo shoot, that is definitely an option, but you can also use things you find around the house.

You could also use a Polaroid camera if you have one.

9. Make a rainy-day playlist and have a dance party

Make a playlist of all your favorite songs and once you're done, have a dance party around the house.

This can be your go-to playlist for all your rainy days.

10. Learn a new card game

There are so many different games you can play with a simple deck of cards — poker, rummy, crazy eights, blackjack, war, cribbage, pitch and so many more.

Take the rainy day as an opportunity to learn a new card game that you can later teach your friends.