Unique yoga experiences: Include goats or puppies, use paddleboards, silk materials and more

Practicing yoga has so many benefits, from improved balance and strength, to an increased sense of calmness and positivity.

There isn't just one way to practice yoga.

In most cases, it includes having an open mind and a yoga mat.

And on some occasions, you may not even need a mat.

YOGA RETREATS IN THE UNITED STATES AND AROUND THE WORLD FOR THE ULTIMATE UNWIND

Whether you are new to yoga, or an experienced yogi looking for something new, here are unique types of yoga to enhance your practice or make it a little more fun.

Aerial yoga Hot yoga Laughter yoga Dog yoga Aqua yoga Goat yoga Paddleboard yoga

1. Aerial yoga

Ditch the mat and count on silks.

Aerial yoga is done with the help of silk fabric or ropes. The fabric provides extra support during yoga, making it a fairly low impact activity.

Using the silks can help with flexibility, stability and balance, while also taking pressure off the body, making more challenging yoga poses a bit easier.

TACKLE THIS: NFL PLAYERS BENEFIT FROM REGULAR YOGA PRACTICE

2. Hot yoga

Are you ready to sweat? If you aren't afraid of extreme heat, give hot yoga a try. Hot yoga makes for a pretty intense workout.

Typically, a hot yoga studio is heated up to a temperature of 80–100 F making for a sweat-filled session.

Count on calories to be burned during hot yoga. Beware, though, that when doing hot yoga you're at greater risk of dehydration.

Make sure to properly hydrate before, during and after your session.

Also, if you are pregnant, ask your doctor about practicing hot yoga ahead of time.

If you have any problems with the heat, or any preexisting health conditions that could affect your time in the heated studio, this type of yoga may not be ideal for you.

THE MENTAL BENEFITS OF YOGA TAKE THIS LONG TO KICK IN

3. Laughter yoga

Who doesn't want an excuse to have a good laugh while exercising?

Dr. Madan Kataria in India developed laughter yoga in 1995.

During this type of yoga, there are lots of breathing techniques involved, as well as clapping and chanting.

Laughter yoga, also known as hasya yoga, promotes voluntary laughter and is often done in a group setting. After all, laughing is contagious.

Laughter yoga is known to help with stress relief and also acts as a mood lifter.

BREATHING, SKIN OR SLEEP PROBLEMS? CONSIDER ‘SALTY’ YOGA

4. Dog yoga

Dog yoga, or doga, is often done at home between a human and his or her pet companion.

This is a practice that Suzi Teitelman started in 2001.

It doesn't just provide physical and mental benefits for you, but also for your furry friend. If you're new to this practice, there are many studios you can visit for dog yoga in a group setting.

You can also participate in puppy yoga.

5. Aqua yoga

Aqua yoga is done in the water. While an indoor/outdoor pool is a popular setting for this type of yoga, it can also be practiced in a body of water such as an ocean or lake.

If you are practicing aqua yoga outside, especially in the summer months, don't forget your sunscreen.

This type of yoga is great for both beginners and senior yogis since a lot of the pressure is taken off the body from the water and less mobility is needed to participate.

This low impact practice includes breathing, poses and meditation while improving strength, flexibility and balance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

6. Goat yoga

Goat yoga is a relatively new type of yoga, but a rapidly growing one.

If you participate in goat yoga classes, expect adorable goats to join you on your mat.

Sometimes, they'll even hop on top of you while you are holding a pose.

This practice, created by Lainey Morse in 2016, helps reduce stress, anxiety and improves your mood.

This is a very joyful experience for many who participate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

7. Paddleboard yoga

You won't need a yoga mat for this practice, but you will need a solid paddleboard.

This type of yoga can be a bit challenging, but it's great for improving balance.

Paddleboarding yoga is exactly what it sounds like. It is yoga that is done in a body of water on a paddleboard.

When choosing the body of water for your yoga experience, try to pick an area with calm waters.

Move into seated pose, cobra, child's pose, plank and downward-facing dog on your paddleboard.