Birds

Is seeing a black crow an 'omen of darkness'? What it could mean when you come across the mysterious bird

A group of crows is called a 'murder' — does that mean they are all bad?

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
What does it mean when you see one crow? What about two crows?

Black crows are widely considered an omen of bad luck — but did you know that seeing two black crows may indicate good luck?

This mysterious bird may be more than the "omen of darkness" that so many people attribute it to be.

Crows are believed to be messengers between both the physical and spiritual world.

"[Crows] represent spiritual law, the universal wisdom that the physical world must integrate," Cat Rambo, a sacred medicine and dreamwork expert, shared on mindbodygreen.com.

crow standing on wood stump

Black crows often seem ominous, but are these birds an "omen of darkness," really? (iStock)

The symbolism surrounding crows appear to be complex because there is not one universal interpretation of the species.

In Ancient Greece, crows were a symbol of prophecy associated with Apollo, according to Learn Religions, a faith and religion history website.

Augury is an ancient practice in Rome and Greece that was used to interpret omens based on an observed behavior of birds.

crow flying in blue sky

Crows were studied by augury in Ancient Greece and were once thought to be a representation of good fortune when seen flying in from the east. (iStock)

For example, a crow seen flying from the east or the south was a favorable sign, the site added.

Crows would carry messages based on their physical presence, but many believe those messages may be sent from the spiritual realm.

"Crows are considered an intermediary between this world and the spirit world," Rambo said.

The crow's correlation with the spirit realm also plays a role in its relationship with death. A group of crows is in fact called "murder," but that does not always have to be startling.

murder of grows gathering

A group of crows is called a murder — which may be why the black bird is commonly believed to signify death. (iStock)

"Crows can be an omen of change … Sometimes an omen of death," Rambo stated on mindbodygreen.com.

"Change always asks for the death of something and a rebirth of something new," she added.

This important message of change ties into the meaning of why one may keep seeing the same animal.

Animals may continue to make an appearance in one's life in the hope that people pick up on what they're trying to convey.

Spooky graveyard at night

Crows are believed to be messengers from the spirit world who have come to share news. (iStock)

"Noticing crows means you are attuned to your surroundings," Daniel P. Compora, associate professor at the University of Toledo, commented on mindbodygreen.com.

"Maybe someone is trying to communicate with you from the spiritual realm," he added.

While both the raven and the crow are in the same family and look very similar, the two birds carry a different meaning.

The sight of a raven may lead viewers to think ominous thoughts, which is greatly attributed to the famous poem by Edgar Allan Poe, "The Raven."

A crow standing in a grave

Edgar Allan Poe played a large role in making the raven a rather spooky bird thanks to his poem of the same name. (iStock)

However, ravens are actually very smart birds.

Encountering one of them may actually "represent perseverance, resilience, or craftiness," worldbirds.com wrote.

"The raven spirit animal tends to be both very curious and very adept at seeing unusual solutions to problems," the site added.

While both these birds usually bring about thoughts of death, encountering one of these creatures may be a good omen after all.

crow and graveyard split

Crows may be attributed to death and darkness, but the black feathered bird can actually be a good omen. (iStock)

This Halloween, as you decorate your home with the dark feathered bird, will it serve as a bad or good omen?

