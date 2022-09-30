What are 'angel numbers' and why do people keep seeing them?

"Angel numbers" may appear on the alarm clock next to your beside — or printed on the deli counter ticket as you're awaiting your turn to be called.

And while these could be a coincidence, many people believe that angels send signs and communicate with us by way of these "angel numbers."

In 570 B.C., Pythagoras, a Greek philosopher, teacher, mathematician and inventor of numerology, was born.

HERE'S THE REAL REASON YOU SHOULD NEVER PASS A PENNY WITHOUT PICKING IT UP

He believed numbers could be found everywhere and were tied to the universe, according to Ministryofnumerology.com.

Today, there are several books claiming to help people understand whether there's spiritual meaning behind seeing the same numbers repeated — and at a frequent rate.

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers may be a pattern of numbers that show up again and again (on a license plate, in the time on a clock, in the total due on a restaurant check or in other everyday places and situations).

This could also be a guardian angel or loved one lost "giving you a message," according to Psych News Daily.

Some Christian blogs tie angel numbers into numerology and new age teachings — something that's considered superstitious and not connected to the Bible.

"I was involved with law of attraction for a while — I was pulled in by the positive thinking aspect and alleged faith aspect," a Reddit user commented in the Christianity subreddit, a thread with 333,000 members.

"I quickly learned it’s materialistic and very focused on what we can allegedly do, as opposed to God’s will and His power," the user continued.

"That faith was very misplaced there."

However, people of faith have stood by the "sacred significance of numbers," according to The Church Times.

HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS AND THOSE STILL IN ITS PATH RECEIVE BLESSINGS, PRAYERS AND HELP

"The Bible is full of numbers of symbolic as well as arithmetic significance," the newspaper wrote on its website in 2019. "Lent lasts for 40 days and 40 nights; and Moses led the Israelites for 40 years in the wilderness. In Noah's time, rain fell for 40 days to flood the earth."

"Goliath was defeated by David after he had challenged the Israelites for 40 days," the outlet added. "Ascension Day comes 40 days after Easter."

It also noted, "Such consistency can hardly be chance, and must hold some meaning. In Christian doctrine, three is a pivotal number; seven, ten, and 12 are important; and the book of Revelation is packed with specific references to the mathematics of the apocalypse: 666 is the number of the Beast."

‘Why do I keep seeing angel numbers? What do they mean?’

There appear to be specific meanings attached to various angel number sequences — 111, 222, 333, 444, etc.

Spiritualists have their own interpretations of number patterns.

In February 2021, Marian Manning of Royal Numerology told the Associated Press (AP) that 444, for example, is "a sign that one should keep faith and that the angels are watching over" that person.

Angel Number 444 ~ Your dreams, ideas, visions are being #manifest into reality. Stay the course and enjoy the process. #positivity #LawOfAttraction #SPIRITUAL — Royal Numerology (@numerology88) September 30, 2019

"They have taken it on themselves to guide one to a brighter future," the AP reported.

"If one sees this number, especially if it recurs, it is an indication that one should give up all doubts on issues related to ambitions and act decisively."

AINSLEY EARHARDT OF ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ REVEALS THE STRONG FAITH BEHIND HER NEW BOOK, 'I'M SO GLAD YOU WERE BORN'

The blog AboutSpirtual.com believes that 444 means "gift for hardworking people," and SunSigns.org states that "444 bears the meaning of honesty and inner wisdom. Also, this is a sign that the angels are sending you encouragement."

BibleStudy.org reports that the pattern of the number 444 is manifested.

"There are 44 months and 4 days between Jesus' baptism and the day God the Father gave his final confirmation that Christ was the One chosen to die on Passover to make our salvation possible!" writes the independent publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are additional symbols that some people believe represent spiritual communication, according to TheLawofAttraction.com.

These include:

Rainbows

Feathers

Coins

Patterns in clouds

Sparkles or flashes of light

Certain animals

Seeing angel numbers or signs is something that may happen amid transformation in your life, the site shared.

It added, "Often, this transformation will be spiritual, but sometimes it will be material."