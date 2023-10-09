Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals as 'messengers from heaven': What does it mean when you see this beautiful red bird?

Red-hued bird given name 'cardinal' after color and crest reminded early settlers of faith leaders

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
Have you ever seen a cardinal at a time when you most needed comfort?

Cardinals have always had a deep spiritual meaning, tracing all the way back to when they were first named.

"When European settlers arrived in North America, they noticed these birds’ bright red hue and how closely it resembled the red vestments of Roman Catholic leading bishops," the Farmer's Almanac reported.

"And the bird’s jaunty crest is similar in shape to the church officials’ headgear, especially the tall, pointed mitre."

The bright hue goes beyond the pointed adornments of the Catholic Church. "The red color of the cardinal is seen as a symbol of the blood of Jesus Christ," Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of our Lady of Grace in Indian Land, South Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

male cardinal on tree branch

Cardinals were given their name back when the early settlers compared the red hue and high crest of the bird to the red vestments and hats worn by cardinals of the Catholic Church. Shown here: a male cardinal.  (iStock)

"In Christian belief, it is the blood of the Lord Jesus that has opened the gates of paradise to humanity."

It is because of this religious correlation that many believe a visit from a cardinal serves as a sign or heavenly message from a departed loved one.

The festive color of the cardinal — the males are bright red, while the females are usually a pale brown, with warm reddish tinges on their wings, tail and crest — brings a great sense of joy to many when they see the bird.

woman bird waching

Many people have noted the presence of a cardinal during a time of great sorrow or when they needed encouragement or uplift. (iStock)

"Such an encouraging presence of cardinals in sorrowful moments has developed into a cultural association of the birds with hope and the presence of our loved ones who have died," Fr. Kirby continued.

Many people have noticed the presence of a cardinal when they bury a loved one or in times of great sorrow connected to a departed family member.

This common occurrence can mean a loved one is close by — and that you will always be loved by that person.

white rose on tombstone

The cardinal is believed to be a positive symbol from departed loved ones, who are sending their love and encouragement at a time of need. (iStock)

"People have often reported that after the death of their loved ones, they begin to see cardinals frequently," according to CaringCardinals.com.

"Seeing a cardinal for the first time or more frequently than usual can be an indication from your loved ones that they will always feel your love and will be near you."

male and female cardinals on tree branch

A pair of cardinals in nature during winter — the female is on the left, the male on the right. "It is very possible that God would send a cardinal to someone who is grieving and in desolation," said Fr. Kirby of South Carolina. (iStock)

Fr. Kirby again pointed to the religious significance of the cardinal, or birds in general, by looking at Matthew 10:29-31.

"Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. And even the hairs of your head are all counted. So do not be afraid; you are of more value than many sparrows," the passage from Scripture reads.

male cardinal in woods

Scripture uses birds as a means of understanding God's providence and continuous care in our lives.  (iStock)

The text uses birds to share a lesson that points toward God's presence in our lives.

"If God could use a sparrow, he could certainly use a cardinal. It is very possible that God would send a cardinal to someone who is grieving and in desolation," Fr. Kirby continued.

"The spirit of the bird would certainly complement such a special mission."

While the cardinal may not be your loved one incarnate — it may be a physical manifestation of the Lord's providence that you can see.

cardinal and flower on gravestone

The Lord may send a cardinal at a time when you need encouragement or a reminder of His presence in your life, many people believe. (iStock)

The next time you see a cardinal, it may be the Lord sending you a message from a dearly departed loved one, suggested the priest. 

"God’s providence could allow a bird to serve as a sign and a reminder to us of the presence of our loved ones and their kindness and care for us," said Fr. Kirby.

