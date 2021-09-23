3-ingredient sausage dip is the easy, delicious app you never knew you needed

If you're looking for a delicious app that's been described as "addictive," check out this super-simple sausage dip from the Brown Eyed Baker.

With just three ingredients and ready in 15 minutes, the dip is the ultimate in ease for the chef and the ultimate treat for the guests.

Michelle Lettrich wrote on her blog, "This is an extremely forgiving recipe that can easily be made in many different ways. Whether you want to microwave [below], cook it on the stove, or let it cook in the crockpot, we’ve got you covered."

She told Fox News the dip is a "game day staple."

"There are never any leftovers and folks can't believe there are only three ingredients," she said.

Ingredients:

32 ounces rolls of regular sausage, Bob Evans, Jimmy Dean, whatever your favorite brand is

16 ounces packages of cream cheese, softened

28 ounces Picante sauce

Instructions:

Brown the sausage, breaking it up and crumbling it as it cooks. Once cooked through, remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and place in a serving bowl. Mix in the cream cheese and Picante sauce. Microwave in 30 seconds increments, stirring between each, until the dip is heated through and the cream cheese is melted. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips, pretzel crisps or crackers.