Cheesy BLT dip for game day: Try the recipe

There’s something about BLTs that just hearkens back to childhood and makes us happy. They’re super simple to assemble, toasted to perfection, and just as good for lunch or dinner as they are a late-night snack (paired with Sabrina the Teenage Witch, anyone?).

But what if you combined the nostalgic delight of BLTs with the Game Day essential that is a solid chips and dip lineup? Well, thankfully, Anne Clark of food blog My Kitchen Serenity is one step ahead of the game and did just that with her easy BLT dip recipe. Behold: Your household’s new go-to dip.

"This BLT dip is our favorite easy appetizer for game day because everybody loves finger food at game day parties. It's similar to the classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato (BLT) sandwich but in a fun dip. Full of crispy chopped bacon, fresh diced tomatoes, creamy sour cream, and cream cheese, then topped with a little shredded lettuce," says Clark. "It's an easy dip recipe to make and only takes about 30 minutes to put together. Leftovers (if you have any) should be stored in the refrigerator and eaten the next day," she continues, noting that the leftovers make for a sensational sandwich.

My Kitchen Serenity Easy BLT Dip Recipe

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients

2 cups bacon, cooked and chopped

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

4 oz cream cheese

2 cups sour cream

3-4 Roma tomatoes, chopped and seeded

1 dash salt

1 dash pepper

1 cup green onions, chopped

1 cup romaine lettuce, shredded and chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 °F. Lay 8 strips of bacon on a shallow cooking sheet. Cook for 14 - 16 minutes, or until crispy. I prefer this method of cooking the bacon (vs. stove top) because it frees you up to mix the other ingredients. If you want to save on the baking time, you can use pre-cooked bacon.

2. Blot cooked bacon with paper towels to remove excess grease. Use scissors or your fingers to break up the cooked bacon into small pieces.

3. Place the mayonnaise, sour cream, and cream cheese in a bowl and mix well.

4. Add the cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, green onion, and tomato. Tip: save a small amount of bacon, lettuce, and tomato to garnish the finished dip.

5. Add a dash of salt and pepper to the dip (optional). Mix well.

6. After mixing all the ingredients well, transfer the dip to a container or party bowl. Sprinkle the reserved bacon, lettuce, and tomato on top.

7. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving to let the flavors meld and come together.

8. Serve with crostini, corn chips, pita chips, veggies, and crackers.