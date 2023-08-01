Root beer float recipes: Boozy additions to typical vanilla ice cream, root beer recipe

A classic root beer float is made using the soda plus a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream to top it off.

Frank J. Wisner, the owner of Cripple Creek Brewing in Colorado, is credited with creating the first version of a root beer float in 1893.

Popular root beer brands

There are numerous root beer brands, so you may have to go through some trial and error in order to find your favorite.

A few of the most popular root beer brands include A&W, Barq’s, Mug, IBC and Dad’s.

A&W was founded in 1919.

Barq’s predates A&W, going back to 1898.

IBC was established in 1919, Dad's was founded in 1937 and Mug was created in 1940.

Why is a root beer float called a black cow?

A black cow was the original name given to the root beer float. The name came from the mountain, Cow Mountain, that Wisner was looking at when he was inspired to create the treat.

What is the order of ingredients for a root beer float?

While it doesn’t totally matter which ingredient — the ice cream or the root beer — goes into the glass first, starting the float by placing the ice cream in first will help with preventing overflow.

Including the root beer first and not providing enough space for the ice cream can cause the tasty treat to overflow.

Pack down the scoops of ice cream and then add the root beer.

Beware that when you put the root beer over the ice cream in a glass, the soda pop will foam more than it typically does.

Because of this, you’ll want to add the root beer slowly, wait for the soda to settle — and add more to fill the glass.

Rum root beer float recipe

Ingredients for rum root beer float

Rum

Root beer

Vanilla ice cream

Scoop two spoonfuls of vanilla in a glass and press the ice cream down to fill the bottom of the glass.

Add 1.5 ounces of your favorite spiced rum over the ice cream.

Pour ice-cold root beer over the ice cream and rum — and serve immediately with a straw.

Not Your father’s Root Beer float recipe

Ingredients for Not Your Father's Root Beer float

Not Your Father’s Root Beer

Vanilla ice cream

With two scoops of vanilla ice cream, pack the bottom of your chilled glass with the creamy dessert.

Pour a glass of ice-cold Not Your Father’s Root Beer, or your favorite adult root beer, over the ice cream and serve.

You’ll likely have extra root beer leftover to either drink casually on the side or add to the glass as you sip.

Top with boozy, vodka-infused whipped cream for an extra kick.

Root beer float floater recipe

Ingredients for root beer float floater recipe

Rum or whiskey

Root beer

Vanilla ice cream

For this boozy dessert-like cocktail, you’ll want to use a larger glass to make room for the floater.

Fill the glass with 1-2 scoops of vanilla ice cream and top with enough root beer to fill ¾ of the glass.

Gently add a shot of either rum or whiskey in a plastic shot glass to the drink.

Floaters in tube form and floaters that hang off the side of the glass are also available on a number of retail websites if you so choose to use these instead.

Gradually pour the floater into the root beer float as you sip — or take it immediately and sip the mocktail root beer float afterward.