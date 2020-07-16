People who like certain ice cream flavors find love younger: study

Strawberry ice cream is for lovers.

According to a new study, your favorite ice cream flavor may actually say a lot about your character. Some flavors predict finding love young while others determine whether you love dogs or cats.

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Breyers, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. In it, 2,000 Americans were split up by the favorite ice cream flavors (limited to the basics: chocolate, vanilla and strawberry).

According to the results, fans of strawberry ice cream find love at the age of 24, on average. They also reportedly like doing laundry, listening to jazz and watching sci-fi movies.

Fans of vanilla ice cream may not find love until the age of 25 (once again, on average), but at least they don’t enjoy doing laundry (instead, they seemingly prefer washing the dishes). They also like dogs, tend to be introverted and are usually night owls.

Lastly, chocolate fans apparently can’t find love until the ripe old age of 26. (It could be all of the romantic comedies they’re apparently always watching.) They’re also extroverted and like pop and rock music.

Sorry, mint chocolate chip fans, you weren’t included in this survey. Don’t worry, you’ll probably still find love someday.

The study also determined people’s favorite ice cream toppings, with a surprising 52 percent of people saying chocolate chips were their favorite topping, while whipped cream only scored a 37 percent. Other popular toppings included hot fudge at 49 percent and nuts at 40 percent.