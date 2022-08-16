Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

National Rum Day 2022: Raise a drink to celebrate

Celebrate the day with one of these easy cocktail recipes

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
If there's a quintessential cocktail that tastes like the beach in summer, it's anything made with rum.

National Rum Day is August 16 and to celebrate, we've rounded up easy-to-make drinks with which to toast the day.

Consider shaking up one of the three cocktails mentioned below.

This old-fashioned cocktail uses rum and simple syrup to make a unique drink.

Rum Fashioned

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Ron del Barrilito 3 stars

.5 ounces simple syrup

4 dashes Angostura Bitters

Orange peel garnish 

Directions

Mix ingredients and pour over ice. 

Garnish with the orange peel. 

Celebrate National Rum Day with one of these recipes.

Via Miami

Ingredients

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum

¾ oz strawberry lemongrass syrup

¾ oz lime juice

Strawberry dust

Directions

Juice the lime, then measure and add BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum, strawberry lemongrass syrup and lime juice to a shaker. 

Add ice and shake for 10 seconds. 

Strain through a fine mesh strainer into glass. Garnish with strawberry dust.

Try the rumrita — a take on a classic margarita with a rum substitute.

La Rumrita

Ingredients

1.5 oz SelvaRey White Rum (Available on Drizly)

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Fresh Orange Juice

.25 oz Agave

Lime for garnish

Rim double old fashioned glass with a mixture of salt and Tajin

Directions

Combine ingredients in a shaking tin with ice. 

Shake & strain over fresh ice, garnish with lime.

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.