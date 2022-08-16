National Rum Day 2022: Raise a drink to celebrate
Celebrate the day with one of these easy cocktail recipes
If there's a quintessential cocktail that tastes like the beach in summer, it's anything made with rum.
National Rum Day is August 16 and to celebrate, we've rounded up easy-to-make drinks with which to toast the day.
Consider shaking up one of the three cocktails mentioned below.
Rum Fashioned
Ingredients
1.5 ounces Ron del Barrilito 3 stars
.5 ounces simple syrup
4 dashes Angostura Bitters
Orange peel garnish
Directions
Mix ingredients and pour over ice.
Garnish with the orange peel.
Via Miami
Ingredients
1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum
¾ oz strawberry lemongrass syrup
¾ oz lime juice
Strawberry dust
Directions
Juice the lime, then measure and add BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum, strawberry lemongrass syrup and lime juice to a shaker.
Add ice and shake for 10 seconds.
Strain through a fine mesh strainer into glass. Garnish with strawberry dust.
La Rumrita
Ingredients
1.5 oz SelvaRey White Rum (Available on Drizly)
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz Fresh Orange Juice
.25 oz Agave
Lime for garnish
Rim double old fashioned glass with a mixture of salt and Tajin
Directions
Combine ingredients in a shaking tin with ice.
Shake & strain over fresh ice, garnish with lime.
