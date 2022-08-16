National Rum Day 2022: Raise a drink to celebrate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If there's a quintessential cocktail that tastes like the beach in summer, it's anything made with rum.

National Rum Day is August 16 and to celebrate, we've rounded up easy-to-make drinks with which to toast the day.

Consider shaking up one of the three cocktails mentioned below.

Rum Fashioned

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Ron del Barrilito 3 stars

.5 ounces simple syrup

4 dashes Angostura Bitters

Orange peel garnish

Directions

Mix ingredients and pour over ice.

Garnish with the orange peel.

Via Miami

Ingredients

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum

¾ oz strawberry lemongrass syrup

¾ oz lime juice

Strawberry dust

Directions

Juice the lime, then measure and add BACARDÍ Coconut Flavored Rum, strawberry lemongrass syrup and lime juice to a shaker.

Add ice and shake for 10 seconds.

Strain through a fine mesh strainer into glass. Garnish with strawberry dust.

La Rumrita

Ingredients

1.5 oz SelvaRey White Rum (Available on Drizly)

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Fresh Orange Juice

.25 oz Agave

Lime for garnish

Rim double old fashioned glass with a mixture of salt and Tajin

Directions

Combine ingredients in a shaking tin with ice.

Shake & strain over fresh ice, garnish with lime.