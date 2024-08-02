Rare albino alligator hatches in Florida: 'Estimated 100 to 200 in the world'

A rare albino alligator has hatched from a successful breeding program specifically for albino gators.

The pale gator is the latest addition to Wild Florida’s Gator Park in Kenansville.

The tiny reptile’s parents are also being cared for at the park where their eggs were kept in a climate-controlled room.

"We are most proud of the parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, who continue to beat the odds and be a one-of-a-kind experience for guests," Andrew Ayala, a member of the "croc squad" at Wild Florida, said in a press release.

The eggs were held in an incubator supervised by the squad.

"While it’s nearly impossible to have albino gators reach maturity in the wild, Wild Florida is dedicated to providing animals with the best environment possible so they can thrive," Wild Florida also said in its statement.

Snowflake and Blizzard’s last hatching occurred in the summer of 2022.

The pair have been living at Wild Florida for seven years.

Albino gators are extremely rare, with an estimated 100 to 200 in existence, according to Wild Florida.

These gators show their albinism in their unique white skin and ruby-red eyes caused by the absence of melanin.

The new baby albino gator will make its debut at Wild Florida’s Gator Park after a month of maturity.

