Maine residents report rare 'devil bird' sightings

Maine residents have recently been reporting sightings of an anhinga bird around the Pine Tree State.

The Maine Audubon Society announced that some people on social media say they've seen an anhinga, also known as the "devil bird," in certain areas, according to FOX 23 Maine.

One woman snapped a photo of what appeared to be the winged animal and posted the image in the "Maine Wildlife" Facebook group on July 23, sparking comments.

The bird reporting website, eBird, managed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca, New York, lists 39 confirmed sightings of the bird in Maine.

The sightings are considered rare, as the birds are only known to be found in southern regions such as Florida, Texas, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states, according to the National Audubon Society.

The anhinga's "devil bird" nickname originates from the Brazilian Tupi language, according to Cornell's website.

A representative from Cornell University Ornithology told Fox News Digital that anhingas were reported and confirmed by different observers in several Maine communities from July 24 through July 26.

"That does not mean there are 39 birds — it’s likely to be one bird observed by multiple people," the representative wrote in an email.

Anhinga birds have a long, narrow neck with a "dagger-pointed bill," and white markings on the upper side of their wings.

"A dark body stealthily swims through a lake with only a snakelike head poking above the surface. What may sound like the Loch Ness monster is actually an anhinga, swimming underwater and stabbing fish with its daggerlike bill," Cornell's website says.

"A bunch of birds are already starting to head south for the winter, so that usually means this tends to be what we call our rarity season, when it seems like just about anything can show up anytime, anywhere," Maine Audubon Society Staff Naturalist Doug Hitchcox told FOX 23.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Maine Audubon for additional comment.