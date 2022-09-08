Queen Elizabeth II's death: A look at the British monarch's recent health scares

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II has died after she had been receiving medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, an estate house she owned and had been staying at in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," The Royal Family announced in a tweet on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Royal Family's announcement came hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen's health early Thursday morning.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement said.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for the British Royal Family for comment.

Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old at the time of her death.

Her birthday, which is on April 21, was seven months and one week away, at the time of this publication.

Her second birthday, which recognizes the anniversary of her coronation, would have been celebrated in June.

Over the last year, Queen Elizabeth II’s doctor visits were publicized.

The monarch canceled a trip to Northern Ireland in October 2021 after doctors advised her to "rest for a few days," according to Buckingham Palace.

She reportedly stayed overnight at King Edward VII’s Hospital, a private medical facility in central London, the palace reported at the time.

Four months after her hospitalization, Buckingham Palace revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late February and had mild, cold-like symptoms.

Reports at the time stated the Queen was able to carry out "light" duties at Windsor Castle, one of her royal residences in Berkshire, England.

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated and boosted, according to Buckingham Palace.

In April, the Queen noted that COVID-19 leaves "one very tired and exhausted" while she spoke with patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital — one of her many patronages — during a video call with the U.K.’s National Health Service, according to a recording The Royal Family released to the public.

Queen Elizabeth II's late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

The current line of succession dictates that Queen Elizabeth II’s son Prince Charles will be next to reign over the U.K. and its commonwealth nations, according to The Royal Family’s website.

Buckingham Palace has not publicized specific details about Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death, as of publication time.