Rev. Franklin Graham reacts to Queen Elizabeth's passing: 'True friend of Christian faith'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX — Rev. Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan’s Purse as well, shared the following reaction with Fox News Digital about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said Rev. Graham in an emailed message to Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon.

"She has been a symbol of stability and steadfastness for the United Kingdom for 70 years," he also said.

QUEEN ELIZABETH: LONGEST REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

"And I’m asking people to join me in praying for the royal family and the people of the U.K."

Franklin Graham is a son of Rev. Billy Graham (1918-2018).

Rev. Franklin Graham added, "I will always appreciate her example of leadership and her life of integrity."

"My father said he found Queen Elizabeth ‘to be a woman of rare modesty and character.'"

He said as well, "I’m especially grateful for the Queen’s friendship with my father Billy Graham. He cherished their friendship that was built on a shared love for Jesus Christ and belief in God’s Word."

Rev. Graham added, "My father had the privilege of meeting with the Queen more than a dozen times, and she was a gracious host, inviting my parents to visit Buckingham Palace on several occasions."

QUEEN ELIZABETH DIES AT 96: A LOOK AT HER LIFE AS BRITISH ROYALTY

"My father said he found Queen Elizabeth ‘to be a woman of rare modesty and character,’ and made a pledge to pray for her and her family every day."

"He also appreciated how she often talked about Jesus Christ during her public addresses — there was never any question about where she placed her faith. Queen Elizabeth once said, ‘I draw strength from the message of hope in the Christian gospel.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said, "The Queen was a friend to my father, but more importantly, she was a true friend of the Christian faith. She will be profoundly missed."

Earlier on Thursday in a tweet, Rev. Graham asked his many followers to "join me in praying for her today."