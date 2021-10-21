Queen Elizabeth II spends night in hospital after given advice to rest, palace says
Queen Elizabeth II canceled a trip to Northern Ireland after being given advice to rest for a few days
Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in the hospital Wednesday after she was given medical guidance to rest.
The queen returned to Buckingham Palace on Thursday around lunchtime.
"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the palace said in a statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.