Queen Elizabeth's birthday: By the Numbers

On Thursday, April 21, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 96th birthday.

With seven decades of dedicated service to the U.K. – England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales –and more than a dozen commonwealth realms, here are a few number-based facts about the world’s longest-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II facts: By the Numbers

1926 – Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on Wednesday, April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. The famous address was once a townhouse that belonged to her maternal grandparents – The Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne, according to Royal Central. Today, the address is home to a 1-Michelin star Chinese restaurant named Hakkasan Mayfair.

1 – Queen Elizabeth II was the firstborn of Albert Frederick Arthur George (George VI) and Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother). Her younger sister, Princess Margaret, The Countess of Snowdon, was born in 1930.

2 – Queen Elizabeth II was decreed a princess on two separate occasions. She was named Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth of York at birth and held that title until Dec. 11, 1936. Her rank was then elevated to Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, which lasted until she was named queen.

3 – Before she became the sovereign ruler of the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II was born third in line to the throne. Her uncle, Edward VII, the Prince of Wales, and her father, George VI, the Duke of York, preceded her in the line of succession. But, after the death of her grandfather – King George V in 1936 – King Edward VII abdicated the throne after 325 days. The throne was assumed by her father until his death in 1952.

1947 – Queen Elizabeth II – who was then known as Princess Elizabeth in the 1940s – gained the title of Duchess of Edinburgh on Nov. 20, 1947, through her marriage to Phillip Mountbatten, who relinquished his royal titles from Greece and Denmark and even became a naturalized British citizen in order to marry the soon-to-be queen.

Philip and Elizabeth received their duke and duchess titles from King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II elevated her husband’s rank to prince a decade into their marriage.

25 – At the age of 25, Princess Elizabeth, The Duchess of Edinburgh, ascended to the throne and became queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland after her father, King George VI, succumbed to lung cancer, on Feb. 6, 1952. Her title has since been Her Majesty The Queen.

1953 – Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was held on Tuesday, June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London.

6 – Since her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II celebrates a second birthday, per royal protocol. Her second birthday is celebrated in the second week of June – the sixth month of the year – and The Royal Family dubs this celebration her "official birthday." Queen Elizabeth II used to celebrate her second birthday on the second Thursday of June, but in 1959 she moved the celebration to Saturday.

The Royal Family’s website states that her second birthday is typically observed on the second Saturday of June when there’s a "greater likelihood of good weather for the Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour" during this time.

6.6 – Queen Elizabeth II reportedly owns 6.6 billion acres of land, according to estimates calculated by The New Statesman – a British political and cultural magazine published in London. If this estimate is correct, it could make her the world’s largest landowner. Much of The Royal Family’s land and real estate properties fall under The Crown Estate – an independent commercial business created by the Act of Parliament that reportedly invests and manages "some of the U.K.'s most important assets" throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

14 – According to The Royal Family website, Queen Elizabeth II is recognized as the sovereign monarch of the U.K. and 14 other Commonwealth realms, including Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St. Christopher and Nevis, St. Lucia and Tuvalu.

61 – Queen Elizabeth is the 61st monarch to rule England and Britain in the British monarchy’s 1200-year history, according to Historic UK – a history and heritage magazine.

64 – Queen Elizabeth II’s estimated total annual income through the Sovereign Grant, Royal Collection and Duchy of Lancaster was $64,491,700 in 2020, according to a net worth report from FOX Business.

70 – Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch with 70 years of service. Her 70th-year as queen – Feb. 6, 2022 – was celebrated with a Platinum Jubilee, a milestone anniversary that only 15 other monarchs have reached in world history. She’s the only female monarch who has reached this milestone.

73 – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married for 73 years until his death on April 9, 2021.

4 – Queen Elizabeth II is a mother of four. Her adult children are Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

8 – Queen Elizabeth II is a grandmother of eight. Her grandchildren include Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Princess Beatrice; Princess Eugenie; Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor; James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn; Peter Phillips; and Zara Tindall.

12 – Queen Elizabeth II is a great-grandmother of 12, so far. Her great-grandchildren include Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Prince Louis; Savannah Phillips; Isla Phillips; Mia Tindall; Lena Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor; August Philip Hawke Brooksbank; Lucas Philip Tindall; Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor; and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.