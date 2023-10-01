Queen Elizabeth I's only surviving dress is on display in London, plus other royal attire and treasures

The only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603) has gone on display in London in a new museum exhibit.

Also, a glove worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953 and Charles Dickens' court suit feature in a new exhibition as well, which showcases 400 years of fine craftmanship in London.

Visitors to the exhibition "Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire" at the Guildhall Art Gallery will be able to see over 200 items – from centuries-old robes to contemporary jewelry, British news service SWNS reported.

Royal regalia, theatrical costumes, military attire, ecclesiastical artifacts, plus modern jewelry, silversmithing and embroidery all feature in the new exhibit, including the 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth, believed to be the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I.

Other exhibits include a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of "Richard II."

Queen Mary's coronation dress – adorned with gold and silver silk thread – from 1911, plus the crown and gold robe worn by Dame Helen Mirren when she played Cleopatra, are also featured, along with costumes worn by Claire Foy and Matt Smith in the TV royal drama "The Crown."

(King George V and Queen Mary were crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom and the British Empire on June 22, 1911.)

"This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages."

Curated by Dr. Karen Watts of the Royal Armories, the new exhibition is in honor of the 400th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers, SWNS reported.

Said Munsur Ali, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, "With such a visually engaging range of exhibits on display, this new exhibition promises to provide a feast for the senses," said the same source.

He also said, "I am sure that the show will prove very popular, in particular, with costume designers, fashion and military historians, theater fans and lovers of jewelry, who will find it very hard to resist the invitation to see this remarkable collection."

He added, "We are proud to host the exhibition as part of our Destination City program."

The Guildhall Art Gallery houses the art collection of the City of London in England.

The museum is located in the Moorgate area of London.

It is a stone building in a semi-Gothic style "intended to be sympathetic to the historic Guildhall" – which is adjacent and to which it is connected internally, as its website notes.

Catherine Carr with the new exhibit said, "This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages, offering an opportunity to view examples of gold and silver wiredrawing of a caliber unmatched anywhere," as SWNS noted.

She added, "Visitors to the gallery will be able to put the exhibits in their proper social, cultural and historic contexts, discover the stories connected to them, and marvel at the creativity, attention to detail, patience and technology that went into their design."

"Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire" is at Guildhall Art Gallery for six weeks until Sunday, Nov. 12, as multiple sources reported.

It opened on Sept. 29.