©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Queen Elizabeth I's only surviving dress is on display in London, plus other royal attire and treasures

Royal regalia as well as theatrical costumes, military attire, embroidery and more are featured in new museum exhibit

Maureen Mackey By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published
The only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603) has gone on display in London in a new museum exhibit.

Also, a glove worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in 1953 and Charles Dickens' court suit feature in a new exhibition as well, which showcases 400 years of fine craftmanship in London.

Visitors to the exhibition "Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire" at the Guildhall Art Gallery will be able to see over 200 items – from centuries-old robes to contemporary jewelry, British news service SWNS reported. 

Royal regalia, theatrical costumes, military attire, ecclesiastical artifacts, plus modern jewelry, silversmithing and embroidery all feature in the new exhibit, including the 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth, believed to be the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I.

Other exhibits include a robe worn by David Tennant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of "Richard II."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waving to the crown in royal formal wear

A glove that Queen Elizabeth II wore at her 1953 coronation is now on display at a London art gallery until Nov. 12, 2023. (The Print Collector/Getty Images)

Queen Mary's coronation dress – adorned with gold and silver silk thread – from 1911, plus the crown and gold robe worn by Dame Helen Mirren when she played Cleopatra, are also featured, along with costumes worn by Claire Foy and Matt Smith in the TV royal drama "The Crown."

(King George V and Queen Mary were crowned king and queen of the United Kingdom and the British Empire on June 22, 1911.) 

"This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages."

Curated by Dr. Karen Watts of the Royal Armories, the new exhibition is in honor of the 400th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Gold and Silver Wyre Drawers, SWNS reported.

Said Munsur Ali, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, "With such a visually engaging range of exhibits on display, this new exhibition promises to provide a feast for the senses," said the same source. 

Only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I has on display in London

The 16th century Bacton Altar Cloth is believed to be part of the only surviving dress worn by Queen Elizabeth I. (SWNS)

He also said, "I am sure that the show will prove very popular, in particular, with costume designers, fashion and military historians, theater fans and lovers of jewelry, who will find it very hard to resist the invitation to see this remarkable collection."

He added, "We are proud to host the exhibition as part of our Destination City program."

royal clothing and treasures exhibit in London

Queen Mary's coronation gown is one of the items in a new exhibition, "Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire," at Guildhall Art Gallery in London. (SWNS)

The Guildhall Art Gallery houses the art collection of the City of London in England

The museum is located in the Moorgate area of London. 

glove worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953

This elaborate glove was worn by Queen Elizabeth II during her 1953 coronation is one of the many items on display in a new exhibit in London that is running through Nov. 12, 2023. (SWNS)

It is a stone building in a semi-Gothic style "intended to be sympathetic to the historic Guildhall" – which is adjacent and to which it is connected internally, as its website notes.

Catherine Carr with the new exhibit said, "This superb exhibition will showcase the beautiful application of gold and silver wire over the centuries and will appeal to all ages, offering an opportunity to view examples of gold and silver wiredrawing of a caliber unmatched anywhere," as SWNS noted.

from "The Crown" on Netflix

Costumes worn during the Netflix series "The Crown" are on display in London in a new exhibit showcasing 400 years of fine craftmanship. (SWNS)

She added, "Visitors to the gallery will be able to put the exhibits in their proper social, cultural and historic contexts, discover the stories connected to them, and marvel at the creativity, attention to detail, patience and technology that went into their design."

"Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire" is at Guildhall Art Gallery for six weeks until Sunday, Nov. 12, as multiple sources reported.

It opened on Sept. 29. 

