Puppies found in freezing cold under abandoned house are rescued by good Samaritans

Good Samaritans recently spent four hours rescuing a litter of puppies that were stuck under an abandoned house in Missouri.

Kansas City Protective Animal Welfare Society (KC PAWS) Director Michelle Lascon told Fox News Digital that the shelter rescued the group of six puppies in January.

The breed of the pups is unknown, but the shelter believes they may be part German shepherd, Akita or husky.

A local woman had contacted the shelter after she noticed a group of dogs living under an abandoned house. She was concerned about the cold weather, and the shelter immediately responded, according to KC PAWS.

When rescuers arrived, no mother was in sight.

Lascon said the mission was brutally challenging since the puppies were scared and kept running away.

"It was extremely difficult for us to move around in the small space, [but] the puppies were able to move around freely," Lascon said.

Volunteers at KC PAWS said that though it was "physically taxing," they were glad that the pups were brought to safety.

The shelter posted footage of the rescue on TikTok. After being rescued, the pups were brought back to the shelter to be fed and cleaned.

Two days later, animal rescuers found the mother of the litter.

"She was finally spotted [and] within 24 hours, we had her!" KC PAWS officials said in the TikTok video.

"Once caught, she was so sweet and happy to be saved and warm!"

Lascon told Fox News Digital that the puppies are "doing fantastic" and will be ready to be adopted by the end of the week.

"They are all scheduled for spays and neuters this week and then will be ready for their forever homes," Lascon said. "As well as the mom."

Officials with KC PAWS said that the issue of stray dogs struggling in freezing weather is not new.

"Unfortunately, we see stray dogs trying to survive outside on their own a lot, due to the massive overpopulation of pets in our country and the lack of responsible homes available for them," Lascon explained.

"We are just glad we were able to get this family to safety before it got even colder outside," she added.

If you are interested in adopting the puppies or their mother, you can visit kcpaws.org for more information.