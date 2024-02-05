Tennessee dog's unusual markings resemble a selfie, pet owner says it’s the ‘most unique thing’

A uniquely colored dog is turning heads because some of her black-and-white spots resemble none other than herself.

Meet Lucy — a Pitbull mix rescued from a shelter in Rochester, New York, in 2017.

Cassidy Johnson is a stay-at-home mom of two in Clarksville, Tennessee, who told Fox News Digital that she walked into Lollypop Farm in New York years ago and spotted Lucy.

"The day we adopted her, we'd planned to go to the shelter to just look at the different dogs and weren’t planning on officially adopting that day," she said.

She continued, "But when we saw her, we knew it was meant to be and that we couldn’t leave without her."

Johnson said she and her family didn’t initially recognize one of the most unique parts of Lucy: the amazing spots on her ears.

"We took her to the pet store for some treats and toys after adopting her, and one of the workers recognized her from a post the shelter had made about her ear," she said.

Lucy has spots all over her body — but the spots on her left ear appear to look just like a dog, even a selfie of Lucy herself.

Johnson said she and her family were "shocked" to see the spots, and said that strangers often comment on the unique image.

"People love seeing her ear and find it very unique, but of course, we get some trolls online every once in a while, [who] assume it’s photoshopped," she said.

Lucy, now seven years old, still has the spots on her ear.

Johnson said there are simply more white hairs growing than before.

"Her selfie is still very visible," she joked.

Johnson described the mixed breed dog as a "huge couch potato" and a pet who loves to cuddle.

When she’s not cuddling, Lucy is probably outside playing fetch, said Johnson — who added that she is the "sweetest dog."

Lucy, also known as @selfie_pup on social media, currently has 11,000 followers on Instagram.