Winter is in full swing for most of the country with low temperatures making it more difficult to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Millions of Americans choose to get their exercise outdoors — which can be difficult when temperatures drop.

Dr. Alexis Colvin, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some tips for keeping up outdoor exercise even in the cold winter months.

Read on for her tips and insights for staying fit and active this season.

1. Dress appropriately

"For winter activities, layering clothing helps with accommodating changes in body temperature as you start to warm up, manage moisture as you sweat and protect against wind, snow, rain and cold," she said.

The orthopedic surgeon, who specializes in knees, shoulders and hip disorders, said the base layer of clothing should be a moisterwicking material, followed by a middle layer of insulation and an outer layer that is wind and waterproof.

She also said that those choosing to exercise outdoors in cold temperatures should consider using hand and foot warmers.

"These areas tend to lose heat first," she said.

2. Be weather cautious

Colvin said it’s important to pay attention to the weather and to be cautious if it’s too cold outside — especially if you suffer from asthma.

Cold air can occasionally trigger asthma, she said, which can be potentially harmful to those looking to exercise outdoors.

"To try to prevent this, do your warm-up indoors and cover your nose and mouth with a gaiter, scarf or mask once you get outside," she said.

Colvin also recommended maybe taking a rest day if it’s too cold or there is severe weather nearby.

3. Warm up inside

Ensuring your body is warm and ready to exude lots of energy before leaving the house is important, said Colvin.

"A dynamic warm up for 10–15 minutes before going outside for exercise is important to get your body ready," she said.

Colvin, who is also the chief medical officer for the U.S. Open, gave simple exercise examples such as doing arm circles, high knees and jumping jacks — which "activate large muscle groups and increase your heart rate."

The doctor also recommended trying something new this winter season.

4. Take long walks

"Take longer walks if it’s harder to have motivation for a full workout," she said.

If you live somewhere cold enough for lots of snow, try using the elements, the doctor recommended.

Take the opportunity to try a new type of workout, such as cross-country or downhill skiing, snowshoeing or ice skating.

"Or a competitive snowball fight!" she added.

5. Wear the right shoes

Colvin’s fifth tip was that no matter what exercise you choose to do outdoors, ensure you are prepared in the shoe department.

"Shoes with good traction are a must to prevent injuries from slipping on icy surfaces," she said.

Colvin said it’s important to also use caution when going on icy sidewalks, stairs or roads.

