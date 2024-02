Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A New Jersey business owner has rescued nearly a hundred cats stuck in trees, thanks to his professional tree-climbing skills.

Steven Murrow has been saving cats since 2021 – despite being allergic to felines.

The Tesla Tree Service owner told Fox News Digital that a typical day of work for him involves removing hazardous limbs from trees and pruning.

"But nothing takes precedence over an FREE emergency cat in a tree rescue," he said. "I've always been an animal lover, so I help whenever I can."

Murrow explained that he started saving cats when his friends noticed a Facebook post about a local cat who had been stuck in a tree for days. They sent it to Murrow, who was interested.

"They knew I was a climber and asked if I could help," the South Jersey resident explained. "I was over there the very next morning for the rescue. It was successful!"

"Fifal, the cat, actually climbed towards me after realizing I was there to help."

Murrow told Fox News Digital that his first cat rescue was emotional.

"I literally teared up about 100 [feet] up in the tree after holding [Fifal] closely and petting him to let him know everything's going to be fine."

At first, Murrow used cat carriers attached to his harness for the rescues. He now utilizes a rope bag, which he says is "much easier to maneuver in the trees."

The tree-climber regularly gets contacted through social media for his assistance. Murrow emphasized that he never charges for his services, and has traveled as many as two hours away to help out – though typical drives take an hour.

He and his wife are not cat owners themselves, instead owning an 18-year-old mini-dachshund named Lily. He told Fox News Digital that he did two recent cat rescues in the snow on January 16.

"Both were successful, but the second one was really touching and had a super happy ending - a week later, reuniting Star [the cat] to his humans!" Murrow said.