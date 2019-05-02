Princess Charlotte reportedly sports Prince George's $35 sneakers in birthday photos

Like many a middle child before her, Princess Charlotte may be embracing hand-me-downs in her wardrobe.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace shared images of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s only daughter in celebration of her fourth birthday on May 2. In one shot, the little royal sports a pair of navy blue sneakers that may have once belonged to her brother, Prince George, age 5, Today reported.

Romping and playing at the royal family’s Norfolk home, in one of the pictures, Princess Charlotte poses in a sweet blue floral dress that’s been identified as the $94 “Betsy” frock from Trotters, as per Town & Country. On her feet, the fourth in line to the British throne wears laceless kicks with a white cap toe that Footwear News reports are the Hampton Canvas shoes, also from Trotters, which retail for an affordable $35.

Last June, Prince George wore the same sneakers to a polo match, according to Today.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids step out in fashions that looked familiar.

In Princess Charlotte’s third birthday photos, the little princess wore a navy blue cardigan that her older brother previously sported for a 2016 portrait with great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. In the same picture, Louis, now 1 year old, wore an all-white number that Today reports his big sister, too, wore when she was a newborn.

The Cambridge crew’s penchant for hand-me-downs comes as no surprise to fans of the world’s most famous family, however.

Like his own mother Princess Diana, Prince William has revealed he wants his three children "to enjoy a relatively normal upbringing," royal biographer Andrew Morton previously told Fox News.

No word yet as to whether the Cambridge family will be sharing any hand-me-downs with Baby Sussex, who is reportedly due to arrive any day (if they are not already here.)

