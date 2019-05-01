Kensington Palace shares new Princess Charlotte photos in honor of her fourth birthday

With Princess Charlotte’s 4th birthday fast approaching, her royal parents on Wednesday released a bunch of new photos of her in honor of the big day.

The princess was featured in a trio of snapshots on the Kensington Palace Instagram account, which appeared to be a mix of both posed and candid shots. In one, the beaming youngster is seen running through the grass.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday,” the posts read.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, took the photos last month, the family said.

Along with wishing the soon-to-be four-year-old a happy birthday, Kensington Palace also expressed their appreciation to followers “for the lovely messages.”

Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015. She is fourth in line to the British throne.

