LIFESTYLE

Priest at Trump rally who gave benediction warned of 'people who want to shoot' former president

Pennsylvania pastor who shared warning before Trump's speech said he 'didn't think it was going to be that day'

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
It is 'only by the grace of God' that Trump is alive: Trump senior adviser Jason Miller

It is 'only by the grace of God' that Trump is alive: Trump senior adviser Jason Miller

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller reflects on the assassination attempt of the former president on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

A Ukrainian Catholic priest who gave the benediction during former President Donald Trump's campaign rally on Saturday spoke of "people who want to shoot" the Republican presidential candidate just minutes before the assassination attempt that left Trump wounded, two others critically injured and one bystander dead.

Jason Charron, pastor at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh, told Fox News Digital on Sunday night in a phone interview that he was contacted by the Trump campaign last week "to give the opening blessing and prayer" during Saturday's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Charron said his benediction was "a petition to God that He would allow us to see through the present crisis in [the] nation and world."

FAITH LEADERS SHARE URGENT PRAYERS FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AFTER PENNSYLVANIA RALLY SHOOTING

Then, before the former president appeared on stage to speak, Charron was preparing to leave for another obligation when he stopped first to meet with a group of Trump supporters.

"They saw me giving the prayer and they wanted to know if Trump was here yet and all that stuff," Charron said.

priest Jason Charron and Trump at rally

Jason Charron, left, pastor at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, gave the benediction before former President Donald Trump's campaign rally on Saturday, July 13.  (Jason Charron; AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

As Charron spoke to the "large group of people on the barricade," shaking hands and taking pictures, he told the crowd that he had done his part by praying for Trump but that they must do theirs, too.

"And that is to pray for him and his protection because there are people who want to shoot him," Charron recalled. 

"Pray for him and his protection because there are people who want to shoot him."

"And their obligation is to, you know, continue this offering of prayer."

Charron told Fox News Digital that he "said it quite loudly, which was, I think, uncharacteristic of me."

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd as he arrives at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.

Former President Trump is shown with supporters at his campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, before gunshots rang out — grazing the president's ear and nearly taking his life.  (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

"But it just came out of my mouth, you know, that there are people [who] want to shoot him and kill him, and they have to pray for his protection," Charron added. 

"And I didn't think that it was going to be that day."

TRUMP SHOOTING: 'GOD'S HAND OF PROTECTION WAS ON HIM,' SAYS REV FRANKLIN GRAHAM, OTHERS

Charron hadn't yet left the Butler Farm Show grounds when a bullet grazed Trump's ear. 

Authorities said the gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired several shots, critically wounding two spectators and killing a former fire chief who was shielding his family from the bullets.

Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after an assassination attempt at his Saturday campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A U.S. Secret Service sniper returned fire, killing the shooter, the agency said.

Charron said he considers his predictive remarks to be an act of God perceiving the thoughts of others – such as Crooks having thoughts of assassination – and placing in Charron's heart a forewarning "to remind people to pray for protection."

FLORIDA RABBI SAYS TRUMP'S SURVIVAL AN 'OPEN MIRACLE' THAT WILL LEAVE AN 'INDELIBLE MARK' ON AMERICA

Added Charron, "If you speak to any priest or minister, they'll tell you that things like this are quite common in the ministry. So, it's a reminder that we're not dealing with just the lower things of what we can see and sense — but that we are, on a daily basis, navigating a universe of unseen powers and spiritual realities."

Charron said he also got to speak with Trump before the former president addressed the crowd.

During their brief conversation, Charron said, he thanked the 45th commander-in-chief for how Trump's administration handled what was then an escalating situation in Ukraine.

Jason Charron is pastor at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.

Charron, a Pennsylvania pastor, said he met with Trump shortly before the assassination attempt on Saturday; the priest said he thanked the former president for his administration's response to the situation in Ukraine. (Jason Charron)

"I said that he didn't get the credit that he deserved," Charron said, adding that Trump was "grateful" to receive such acknowledgment. 

Charron claimed that Trump also said he was "heartbroken" to learn of all the casualties in Ukraine and that it "didn't have to be this way."

When asked on Sunday night about the shooter's actions, Charron said the church "condemns murder as a violation of the Fifth Commandment."

"We pray at the same time that, before he took his last breath, he repented of his decision to take another man's life," Charron said.

Donald Trump is moved from the stage at a campaign rally

President Trump is shown up close after the attempt on his life on Saturday.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Charron said he also believes that what happened Saturday is "a natural outflow of the culture we created by Roe v. Wade in which human life is disposable."

He added, "If it's inconvenient or if it's problematic to our worldview, then, you know, certain human lives can be disposed of." 

So, "it's that same demonic disregard for the dignity of the human person."

