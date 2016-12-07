Pope Francis doesn’t need to retire to get his pizza – had one hand-delivered to Popemobile

It’s a papal perk.

When you’re pope, pizzas are delivered to you even when you haven’t asked for one.

That is what happened on Saturday to Pope Francis, who casually mentioned a week ago that he’d like to retire in the next few years so that he could do such Everyman things as go out for pizza.

“The only thing I would like is to go out one day, without being recognized, and go to a pizzeria for a pizza,” he said in an interview with a Mexican news outlet. “In Buenos Aires, I was a rover.”

And so, as Pope Francis was passing crowds in Naples in his motorcade, local pizza owner Enzo Cacialli ran up to his moving Popemobile, forcing it to stop, and gave him a personal pizza – it said “Il Papa” in dough letters. The pope graciously took the pizza, to the clear delight of onlookers.

“It’s really hard for me to understand what I managed to do,” Cacialli said to CNN. “Giving a pizza you made with your own hands to the Pope is very emotional. It’s really hard for me to express the value of this gesture for a man we really love and value, for a beautiful person full of humanity.”

