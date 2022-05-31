Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Police rescue kitten trapped in car engine compartment in New York

Town of Ramapo Police Department responds to call about a cat getting stuck in a car

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Animal shelters say fostering could be key in clearing kennels Video

Animal shelters say fostering could be key in clearing kennels

You can foster a dog for anywhere from one day to several months depending on the organization and the needs of the dog. And sometimes fostering a dog can leave space at the shelter for animals who need special care or management.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police officers in New York stepped into action to rescue a kitten that had gotten stuck in between a car's engine and the firewall.

The moment was documented by the Town of Ramapo Police Department in Suffern – a village located in Rockland County.

GERMAN SHEPHERD RESCUED AFTER FALLING DOWN 12-FOOT HOLE IN CALIFORNIA

An unnamed caller reported the incident which took place near Lackawanna Trail on Thursday, May 26, according to a news announcement the department posted to Facebook.

Officers from the Town of Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Lackawanna Trail on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to rescue a kitten that had gotten trapped in a car's engine block.

Officers from the Town of Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Lackawanna Trail on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to rescue a kitten that had gotten trapped in a car's engine block. (Town of Ramapo Police Department / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

"Officers found the kitten stuck in between the engine and the fire wall," the post said. "Officers utilized a car jack and were able to remove the kitten."

'LAW-ABIDING' BEAR CROSSES STREET LIKE A PRO IN NORTH CAROLINA, VIDEO SHOWS

Emergency responders from the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps were also on the scene with their pet medical kit, the Town of Ramapo Police Department wrote. 

  • An officer from the Town of Ramapo Police Department reaches into a car's popped up hood as they try to rescue a kitten.
    Image 1 of 3

    Officers from the Town of Ramapo Police Department popped open the hood of a silver car, so they could locate the trapped kitten. (Town of Ramapo Police Department / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

  • An officer from the Town of Ramapo Police Department continues to investigate the car's undercarriage while the hood is popped up.
    Image 2 of 3

    It's unknown how the kitten got stuck in a car's engine block in Suffern, New York. (Town of Ramapo Police Department / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

  • Town of Ramapo Police Department officers check the car's hood and bottom while they try to rescue a kitten.
    Image 3 of 3

    The silver car's hood and undercarriage were carefully looked at before the kitten was freed. (Town of Ramapo Police Department / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

In a seven-part photo gallery, the group of dispatched officers can be seen reaching into the hood of a silver car and checking its undercarriage. 

ZOO RESPONDS AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS LION BIT MAN'S FINGER: 'SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED'   

Photos reveal the trapped kitten has black and white fur with gray eyes. The furry animal was held close by the officers who came to its rescue.

  • Town of Ramapo Police Department's Officer Hogan holds the rescued kitten close to his chest.
    Image 1 of 3

    The rescued kitten has black and white fur. (Town of Ramapo Police Department / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

  • Officer Winter cradles the rescued kitten shortly after it was freed from a car engine block.
    Image 2 of 3

    The kitten received special attention from the Town of Ramapo Police Department and the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps. (Town of Ramapo Police Department / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

  • An officer from the Town of Ramapo Police Department hold the rescued kitten while it gets examined.
    Image 3 of 3

    The freed kitten received an examination at the scene and was found to be unharmed. (Town of Ramapo Police Department / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Town of Ramapo Police Department’s post goes on to say, "[The] kitten was not injured and is currently in the care of one of the Ramapo Police officers who [were] on scene."

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus