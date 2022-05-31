Police rescue kitten trapped in car engine compartment in New York

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police officers in New York stepped into action to rescue a kitten that had gotten stuck in between a car's engine and the firewall.

The moment was documented by the Town of Ramapo Police Department in Suffern – a village located in Rockland County.

An unnamed caller reported the incident which took place near Lackawanna Trail on Thursday, May 26, according to a news announcement the department posted to Facebook.

"Officers found the kitten stuck in between the engine and the fire wall," the post said. "Officers utilized a car jack and were able to remove the kitten."

Emergency responders from the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps were also on the scene with their pet medical kit, the Town of Ramapo Police Department wrote.

In a seven-part photo gallery, the group of dispatched officers can be seen reaching into the hood of a silver car and checking its undercarriage.

Photos reveal the trapped kitten has black and white fur with gray eyes. The furry animal was held close by the officers who came to its rescue.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department’s post goes on to say, "[The] kitten was not injured and is currently in the care of one of the Ramapo Police officers who [were] on scene."