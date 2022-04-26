'Law-abiding' bear crosses street like a pro in North Carolina, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a wild bear in North Carolina who seemingly knows how to look both ways before crossing a street.

A video of the traffic savvy bear was shared to Facebook by the Asheville Police Department.

The bear had been walking through the downtown area on Thursday, April 21, before police were called.

BEAR WANDERS INTO 7-ELEVEN IN CALIFORNIA, TERRIFYING EMPLOYEE

"The black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar, seemed to want a day in the park, where lots of people were enjoying their day downtown," the police department wrote in the post.

At one point, the bear cautiously looked side-to-side before it entered the crosswalk and passes by retail space, the video shows.

The Asheville Police Department noted that while it appreciated the bear’s "law-abiding" nature "it was important to get the bear back to a wooded area for safety."

TEACHER CATCHES MOTHER BEAR AND CUB PLAYING ON SCHOOL PLAYGROUND: SEE THE VIDEO

Eventually, the bear climbed a tree in the Pritchard Park area while onlookers watched from a distance.

"Officers wanted to help get the bear safely out of the area by helping give the bear space to mosey along," the Asheville Police Department continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Asheville Police Department for comment on what became of the bear.

DOORBELL CAMERA CAPTURES BEAR WALKING UP TO FAMILY'S FRONT DOOR IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT

In an animal profile, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reports that "black bears have made a remarkable recovery in population and range" thanks to "science-based management and bear sanctuaries."

The agency last reported a population estimate of approximately 17,000 black bears in the state of North Carolina back in 2012.

Resources from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission also say humans and black bears are crossing paths more often as people continue to move to the state, which has resulted in broadened residential zones that encroach bear ranges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To keep homes free of bears, the wildlife agency advises people to not feed bears and remove all potential food sources, including open garbage or compost cans, pet food, bird feeders and used grills (cleaning is recommended).

If a person does come into contact with a bear, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says people should keep their distance, alert neighbors and keep crowds to a minimum.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In some cases, frightening a bear with "shouting, clapping, blasting a car horn or motion-­sensitive lights" could "scare off a bear temporarily," according to wildlife resources. However, the agency notes that it’s important to not taunt bears.