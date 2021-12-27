Family finds kitten trapped in car engine while driving, adopts it

This is definitely a unique way to get a new pet.

A family traveling through Pennsylvania over the holiday weekend heard a strange sound coming from under the car’s hood. After calling for help, a live cat was discovered trapped in the vehicle’s engine.

After discovering the animal, the family decided to adopt the small animal.

The Bear Creek Township Vol Fire/Rescue posted about the incident on its Facebook page. According to the fire department, it took an hour and a half to safely remove the kitten from the car.

"Job well done to The Bear Creek Fire Department this morning on a unique call for a kitten stuck in a vehicle’s engine compartment," the post stated. "A family, traveling from WB, stopped near Meadow Run Landscaping on Rt.115 when they heard the kitten crying. Finding the kitten and removal took approximately 1.5 hours."

The post continued, "Thank you to the family for allowing the BCFD to disassemble many parts of their new Nissan SUV to rescue the stowaway. The family kept the kitten to add to their pet family."

Apparently, on cold days, cats and other small animals may take shelter in car engines to keep warm. Several users on Facebook offered advice on how to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

"Thank God it is OK," wrote on user. "That is why I pound on the hood of my car before starting it, especially on these cold days."

The family that adopted the cat also posted an update, revealing that the cat had been bathed and was in "great spirits."