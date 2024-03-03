Philadelphia Flower Show in full bloom celebrates community bonds: 'Wonderful tradition'

Spring has sprung at the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show.

Presented by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the show is taking place through March 10, 2024, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia.

This year’s theme is "United by Flowers" — which celebrates the bonds of community derived from a shared love and appreciation of gardening and the impact made on the American landscape.

The Philadelphia Flower show includes exhibits, events, vendors, educational displays, activities for youngsters — and for aficionados, boundless floral inspiration.

The award-winning Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and the world’s longest-running horticultural event, featuring displays by some of the world’s premier floral and landscape designers, according to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Begun in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the show offers patrons hours of exploring garden displays, floral arranging exhibits, gardening presentations and demonstrations from horticulture experts.

The 2023 survey data showed that 80% of Philadelphia Flower Show attendees traveled from between Connecticut and Virginia, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society says.

The flower show has become a tradition among horticultural enthusiasts, with many people returning year after year.

Alex Lawlor, a management consultant, and her mother, Barb Lawlor, a schoolteacher, both of Washington Township, New Jersey, were second in line to enter the show on Saturday morning.

"My mom and I come every year, and it’s a wonderful tradition we share," Alex Lawlor told Fox News Digital.

"We admire all the exhibits, and we look forward to attending the Flower Show together every year. The exhibits are breathtaking … It’s really a treat."

Beyond the exhibits, attendees can improve their green thumbs via a gardening speaker series on various topics up to four times a day.

These topics include garden design, vegetable gardening, native plants, container gardening, shade gardening, rock gardening and houseplants.

After the exhibits, attendees can browse the marketplace of botanical-inspired artwork and jewelry, gardening supplies, apparel, home décor items and housewares.

There are also food vendors and beverage stations.

Also, the convention center is across the street from the world-famous Reading Terminal Market, which offers vendors showcasing regional food selections.

From now through March 9, the flower show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On March 10 — the last day of the show — the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The show this year is celebrating its 195th year. It features nearly four dozen major exhibitors, according to its website.