Stunning indoor houseplants to brighten any space in your home this spring

Spring is a time that the many seasonal flowers we haven't seen in a while make their way back to the indoors and outdoors of our homes.

While greenery is everywhere outside during the spring and summer months, the inside of your home may be lacking some color and the best of Mother Nature.

If you're looking to breathe beautiful life back into your home, the plant and flower options for you to choose from are endless.

BRING THE OUTDOORS INSIDE: HORTICULTURE IN THE HOME

Create a space that feels light and alive in the springtime with any of these houseplants.

Check out these varieties listed and detailed below.

African violet Anthurium aka flamingo lily Ficus Aloe Ponytail palm Orchid

1. African violet

The African violet is so stunning it almost doesn't look real.

The African violet comes in a variety of colors and is fairly easy to care for, experts say. The flowers need a pretty good amount of light, though this light should be indirect, according to Almanac.

GARDENING 101: 7 EASY FLOWERS TO PLANT THIS SPRING, PLUS THE TOOLS YOU'LL NEED

As for watering, the violets should be watered with room-temperature water, and the soil should be kept moist.

When you water your plant, be careful not to get too much water on the leaves, as this could cause dark spots to form, according to Homes & Gardens.

2. Anthurium aka flamingo lily

Flamingo lilies are beautiful tropical plants that come in red, pink, purple and white. Inspire a rainforest in your home with anthuriums.

Anthuriums don't need to be watered daily.

The flower only requires water about once a week when the soil is dry, according to Smart Garden Guide.

These flowers need medium to bright indirect light, according to the same source — and do well in temperatures from 60 F to 90 F.

BEAUTIFUL FLORAL ARRANGEMENTS IN SPRINGTIME ARE EASIER TO CREATE THAN YOU THINK

3. Ficus

If you're hoping for colors that are less bright and in more natural tones of green, a ficus plant is a great option to include in your space.

Ficus plants need a lot of indirect sunlight, according to HGTV. You'll want to make sure you find a place in your home where the plant can receive the light it needs.

Ficus plants need pretty consistent watering, according to the same source.

Keep in mind that they can get pretty big, so be choosy about the pot for the plant. If you're hoping to grow a ficus plant that takes up a large portion of your space, add it to a big pot.

If you're hoping for something sweet and petite, use a small pot — and it should retain its size for a while.

4. Aloe vera

Aloe vera plants are a succulent with numerous use cases.

While they're a naturally stunning addition to a home's space, they also have health benefits and are used pharmaceutically.

If opened up, inside each aloe plant leaf you will find a gel. This gel is commonly used to treat sunburns and help with acne, according to HGTV.

The plant can also assist in managing blood sugar, healing wounds, preventing signs of aging including wrinkles — and more.

Aloe plants are very easy to grow — they need just minimal supervision.

If you are growing an aloe plant, you can cut off the leaves and slice them open to reveal the gel. Scrape the gel off the leaf into a container for use later or rub the leaf gel directly onto the spot that needs healing.

Aloe plants are very easy to grow, as they need very minimal supervision. They need bright, indirect sunlight, according to Architectural Digest, and only need to be watered once a week.

5. Ponytail palm

The ponytail palm, similar to a ficus, is a plant with a unique look. Ponytail palms have trunks and string like leaves that grow long at the top of it and droop downwards.

If placed in a small pot, they should remain small for many years; but if placed in a larger pot, they can grow quite large, according to Almanac.

These plants can survive in bright light or also with very little light, according to Fox News Digital.

6. Orchids

Orchid plants are a beautiful addition to any space, small or large. They come in numerous vibrant colors including red, blue, green, purple, orange and yellow.

Orchids are unbelievably easy to care for. While they need a fair amount of light, they only require three ice cubes once per week for watering, according to the American Orchid Society.

Fertilize them once or twice a month and avoid adding ice cubes the week you've fertilized.