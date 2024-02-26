Texas woman orders poppy flowers, gets flowers shaped like puppy instead: 'Best mistake ever'

A Texas woman is giggling at a recent mishap that occurred when she went to order a bouquet of flowers.

Sarah Hollingsworth, 35, from Austin, Texas, runs a baby registry company called Poppylist.

She recently called a local flower shop to order a bouquet of poppy flowers to take with her to an exhibit in San Diego, California.

"I said I wanted some poppy flowers as it’s the name of my company, but also the flower of California," she said, as SWNS reported.

The mom of two said that her parents picked up the flowers in California a few days later when they realized there was a miscommunication.

"At first, I was like these aren’t poppies," she said.

She added, "I took off the wrapping and then saw these weird googly eyes and thought, ‘What are those doing there?’"

Hollingsworth had received a bouquet of flowers in the shape of a puppy — not a bouquet of poppies.

The Texas resident said she was "crying laughing" and thought the mishap was "hilarious."

She added, "It’s funny thinking back because I remember [the clerk] asking me how many I wanted, which I thought was strange."

Hollingsworth said she recalled questioning the worker on the phone, but ultimately telling her, "I’m not sure, I guess two?"

Sure enough, Hollingsworth ended up with a bouquet of two puppies.

Although it wasn't the poppy bouquet of flowers she originally ordered, Hollingsworth said she was so impressed with the design that she kept the puppy bouquet.

"It acted as the perfect icebreaker on our booth," she said of the exhibition.

Hollingsworth posted a video of the bouquet to TikTok, where it now has over 4.5 million views and 678,000 likes.

One user commented, "Well, that is much cuter than poppies."

Another user wrote, "Oh my gosh, best mistake EVER!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Hollingsworth for further comment.

