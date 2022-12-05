Pet owner has 13 golden retrievers: 'Happiness is an understatement'

Deciding to adopt a new pet can be a big decision, with big responsibilities accompanying it. That's especially true for dog owners.

Whether it’s taking the dog for a walk, making sure the pet has the proper veterinary care or training the animal — the time and patience needed to take care of a young new dog can be extensive.

For one Texas man, however, a single dog just wasn’t enough.

Collin Standon, 24, was already the proud pet owner of three golden retrievers, Chloe, Sam and Emma, when he learned that Chloe was pregnant.

Chloe and Sam were the soon-to-be parents of nine puppies.

After the mama dog gave birth, the resident of Dallas, Texas, became the owner of 12 golden retrievers.

The puppies were named Rocky, Moose, Raider, Cowboy, Pumpkin, Sunshine, Missy, Angel and Callie.

But that wasn't all.

Standon also adopted another golden retriever — Buddy — after a shelter was preparing to put Buddy down.

All in all, Standon is the proud owner of 13 golden retrievers.

Standon said the happiness the dogs bring him are worth the upkeep.

"It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine," he said.

"Happiness is an understatement," he said.

Standon said feeding the dogs is the hardest part — he goes through nine pounds of dog food every single day.

Standon said the boys get three scoops, while the girls get two.

When asked what challenges come with having so many pets, Standon said maintenance is a struggle.

"I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two — try 13," he said.