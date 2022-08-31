Golden retriever puppy meets his new owner in viral video after taking a solo flight to reach her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Captain, a Golden retriever puppy, has been seen by millions of people on TikTok.

That's because Captain, now almost 13 weeks old, first met his new owner Carly Hudson at the Melbourne airport as he was brought out in a crate to her after the flight.

Hudson told Fox News Digital that the puppy took a solo flight from Brisbane to Melbourne to reach his new owner — and the moment was clearly overwhelming to both of them.

Hudson posted a TikTok of the pair's initial encounter as Captain was let out of his carrier at the airport.

In the video, as soon as she opens the crate and lifts him out, Captain — tail wagging wildly — is seen giving his new mom lots of hugs and kisses.

The video caption reads: "The day Captain flew interstate to complete [our] family."

The TikTok has gone viral with over 2.2 million views and 372,000 likes as of this writing.

Hudson runs a TikTok account that is now dedicated to Captain called "carlyandcaptain," which shows the pup as he grows up.

From the social media page, it looks as if Captain totally enjoys his toys, baths and sticking his head out the car window during drives.

One commenter wrote to the pup's new mom and dad, "He is gorgeous. Congratulations on becoming pawrents."

In addition to making great pets, Golden retrievers make top-notch therapy dogs, according to the AKC.

They appear to have the characteristics of empathy and unconditional love, which Captain seems to have in spades for his owner.

In terms of popularity, Golden retrievers have been on the top 10 list of most popular dog breeds in the United States for decades.

Most male Golden retrievers weigh between 65 to 75 pounds, while females are smaller at 55 to 65 pounds.

The average life expectancy of a golden retriever is between 10 and 12 years.

Goldens are known to be affectionate with their families, plus good with children and with other dogs.