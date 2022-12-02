Puppies in training: Sheriff’s office reached out to public for name suggestions for new county K-9s

A K-9 officer in Brevard County, Florida, gave birth to 10 puppies — and the new pups needed the public's help in naming them.

Daisy Mae is a K-9 officer at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Cocoa, Florida.

She recently gave birth to a large litter of puppies.

With that many new dogs, the sheriff’s office put out a call for name suggestions on its Facebook page.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey joined "Fox & Friends" this week to discuss the new puppies and how Daisy Mae is taking care of them.

"As you can see, she’s done a great job with them," he said as the mother tried to enter a playpen area to be near the puppies.

Of the 10 puppies, the sheriff’s office has named two of them already.

One is named Cindy, after a giving woman in their community; and one is named Blue, after the pups' dad.

As for where these dogs will go: The sheriff said most of them will be trained to be K-9 dogs just as their mom was trained.

Ivey said the dogs will be taken care of as they help protect the public.

"The first thing that we’ll put them through in training is to see if they can track," he said.

"We use them to search for missing children [and] seniors with dementia, Alzheimer’s."

Two of the female puppies will go to the Brevard Zoo to show children and parents how to make their own child safety kit.

The others will be given to other agencies for search and rescue purposes.

A few will go into the Brevard County Paws & Stripes College — a dog obedience program to help save the lives of dogs in the Brevard County Animal Shelter.