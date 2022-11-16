Winner of Hero Dog 2022: American Humane Society crowns pup who went from 'trash to treasure'

The American Humane Society has crowned its 2022 Hero Dog.

Shelter dog nominee Ethan won this year’s coveted award at the annual Hero Dog Awards in Palm Beach, Florida, held on Veterans Day 2022.

Ethan was a shelter dog in Jeffersonville, Indiana, who came to the Kentucky Humane Society in a horrific way.

The pup had been dumped in a parking lot of the shelter in January 2021 and was dying — not even able to lift his head to eat or drink.

Ethan was only 38 pounds when he should have been over 80 pounds.

Today, Ethan's owner Jeff Callaway told Fox News Digital that there was an instant connection when he saw Ethan for the first time at the shelter.

"I knew he was my dog," he said.

Callaway is the facilities director at the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville, Kentucky.

He met Ethan the day he was abandoned.

After checking the security cameras for footage of someone dumping the dog, Callaway said he went to check on the pup.

"I looked in the vet area to check on him and when I saw him, there was an instant connection," he said.

Although it seemed as if Ethan wasn’t going to make it, Callaway said he knew the dog had a bigger purpose in this world.

"It didn’t look like he was going to live, but I knew I was going to do everything I could … so he would not leave this world without knowing that someone loves him," said Callaway.

After fighting to recover, Ethan took his first steps after six days in intensive care.

"When he continued to get better, there was no doubt that I was going to bring him home," he said.

Callaway said he and Ethan have an incredible bond. He said they each know what the other is feeling and needing.

Callaway also said Ethan has a great personality mix.

"He’s a playful pup who loves to run and play with other dogs, but he’s so unique in that he understands the situation we are in and responds appropriately," he said.

Ethan’s story ultimately helped earn him the award for Hero Dog 2022 by American Humane.

"From trash to treasure, he’s making a difference in this world," said Callaway.

The president and CEO of American Humane, Dr. Robin Ganzert, told Fox News Digital the awards are special.

"Now in its 12th year, we celebrate the Hero Dog Awards annually to shine a spotlight on our heroic animal friends and recognize the healing power of the human-animal bond," she said.

"The Hero Dog Awards is our way of returning the favor and honoring the best of our best friends."

Votes by the public plus decisions by a judging panel contributed to selecting the Hero Dog Award winner.