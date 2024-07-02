9 patriotic baby names to honor favorite figures in American history

Patriotism comes in a variety of forms and can be showcased in many ways — including naming a little one after a favorite American icon.

"When you're choosing a baby name, a patriotic name that exudes strong values might be the first inspiration that comes to mind," Rebekah Wahlberg of BabyCenter, headquartered in San Francisco, California, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"But aside from the Founding Fathers (many of whom were named John, anyway), there are plenty of people who strove to make this nation a better place who also happen to have interesting names."

If you are a history guru and want to pay homage to a true American icon, here are some classic names that will "let freedom ring."

Check out this list of 9 choices here.

1. Abigail

Abigail Adams, a major female figure in American history, was a well-known advocate for women’s rights and the abolition of slavery. She was the wife of President John Adams and the mother of President John Quincy Adams.

When it comes to popularity, the name Abigail, meaning "father of exaltation" in Hebrew, currently sits at No. 35 on the list for girls' baby names, BabyCenter reported.

2. Amber

Amber may not be top of mind when thinking of popular Americana names, but it has made BabyCenter’s list of popular names as a nod to the line, "For amber waves of grain," from the patriotic anthem "America the Beautiful."

Amber has dropped in popularity over the last year, sliding down 41 spots.

It currently sits at No. 558 on the list of most popular girls’ names.

3. Elizabeth

The versatile name Elizabeth has been used throughout American history, from Eliza Schuler Hamilton, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s wife, to the seamstress believed to have designed the first American flag, Betsy Ross.

This Hebrew name, meaning "my God is bountiful" or "consecrated by God," has been used in a variety of forms and nicknames, including Beth and Lizzie — it’s no wonder the name sits at No. 38 on the list of popular girls’ names.

4. Harriet

Three powerful women in American history were named Harriet.

Harriet Tubman was born into slavery and escaped into freedom through the Underground Railroad — she is credited with leading many rescue missions of other slaves and guiding them to freedom.

Author Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote the well-known novel "Uncle Tom’s Cabin" and another author, Harriet Jacobs, wrote an autobiography called "Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl."

Harriet is a Teutonic name meaning "Home Ruler."

It has risen 1,149 spots since last years; it now sits at No. 2,493 on the baby girls' name list, BabyCenter reported.

5. Rosa

One figure with this name stands out in American history. Rosa Parks may be best-known for refusing to give up her seat to a White man on a bus in Alabama.

This courageous individual was the first woman, and still the only woman, to have her casket placed in the middle of the Capitol Rotunda, according to the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor given to a civilian by the U.S. executive branch, in 1996 by President Bill Clinton, the Library of Congress reported.

6. Booker

This name is closely associated with 19th-century statesman and former slave Booker T. Washington. He served as president of Tuskekee University, formerly known as the Tuskegee Institute.

While the work of Booker T. Washington will never be forgotten, this name seems to have dropped in popularity over the years.

BabyCenter reported that it is down 557 spots since 2023, to No. 2,261 — yet this may be the year the name sees a resurgence.

7. Franklin

A Latin name meaning "Free Man," Franklin is the surname of the U.S. Founding Father who helped draft and eventually sign the Declaration of Independence, Benjamin Franklin. He was a jack-of-all-trades and has become known for his work as a statesman, writer, inventor and even the designer of the American penny.

Franklin — also the first name of our nation's 32nd president, Franklin D. Roosevelt — has fallen through the ranks over the past year. It currently sits at No. 553 on the list of most popular boys' names.

8. George

Among great American patriots, George Washington might be the first name that comes to mind. The name George carries a lot of weight.

The general who led America to victory during the Revolutionary War, Washington — a Founding Father and America's first president — has been memorialized in monuments and his name used for cities, streets, schools and much more, BabyCenter added.

While the name was a top-20 baby name before 1950, the name George currently sits at No. 171 on the list of popular boys' names, according to the baby naming site.

9. Lincoln

One of the most beloved presidents in American history is Abraham Lincoln — who led the country through the Civil War and, in 1863, issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which eventually led to the freeing of those enslaved by the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

Even though it's been nearly 160 years since Lincoln's assassination in 1865, his name has continued to grow in popularity and even peaked in 2020, reaching No. 45.

The name Lincoln currently sits at No. 63. It has only dropped one spot since last year, according to BabyCenter.